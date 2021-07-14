BANNER ELK — On Friday, July 23, the state senator and state representative for Avery County will participate in a free public forum on the Lees-McRae campus.
Warren Daniel and Dudley Greene will answer questions from their constituents and address issues relevant to area residents. Daniel, a graduate of the United States Military Academy and the University of North Carolina School of Law, has served as a member of the North Carolina State Senate since 2011. Greene was elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2021 after previously serving as the sheriff of McDowell County and the chief detective/chief deputy with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
This nonpartisan event will take place in Hayes Auditorium from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and be moderated by Jim Swinkola. Questions for Daniel and Greene may be submitted in advance by submitting a form available by clicking to https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=szKc2q1BXE2QhIbahJ7K5RsVdpHI6pdCgBZn3OGV9JlURFhDOVUxNFpZUDRDTDBWVEszS1lVM0xFNy4u&web=1&wdLOR=cFFBB3717-7F0E-40A6-9100-0392D79A8D49. Attendees may also submit written questions at the event. Following the conversation, audience members will have the chance to meet and speak with Daniel and Greene until approximately 8 p.m.
All area residents are invited to attend and encouraged to RSVP through the Facebook event by clicking to www.facebook.com/events/351333416514382/.
About Lees-McRae College
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, Lees-McRae College is a private, residential college that awards baccalaureate and graduate degrees. At nearly 4,000 feet—the highest elevation of any campus on the East Coast—the college celebrates its location through distinct programming. An emphasis on experiential education inspires students to learn by doing and gain broad knowledge through study across disciplines. To provide opportunities for all, the college offers bachelor’s degree completion programs online and in surrounding communities. For more information, click to www.lmc.edu or call (828) 898-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.