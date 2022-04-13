BANNER ELK –The Lees-McRae College Summer Theatre season returns this June and July with two Tony-winning musicals.
Since 1985, LMC Summer Theatre has produced professional shows on their campus. During its last complete season in 2019, the nonprofit production company attracted 8,000+ guests from 25 states.
The company consisted of more than 150 cast and crew members from across the country. Lees-McRae College Summer Theatre serves as an educational and entertainment opportunity by including professionals, community members and students in their productions.
“For the most part, we’re not a college production in the summer, we’re a professional production,” said LMC Summer Theatre Director Janet Speer. “College students get to learn a lot if they’re with us. It is educational, but that’s not what it’s for.”
Speer shares that interns join the company each summer, some being from LMC and others being from other universities across the country.
This summer, “The Drowsy Chaperone” will be performed from June 26 to July 3. Often referred to as “a musical within a comedy,” it won five Tony Awards and was called “the perfect Broadway musical” by The New York Magazine.
When a lover of musicals plays vinyl of his favorite of the 1920s production “The Drowsy Chaperone,” the record comes to life.
“‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ is a kickback to all the old musicals. It’s tap dancing and breaking into song for absolutely no good reason. It has great production numbers,” said Speer. “It’s a new-old musical, and every song is just outstanding. If you like song and dance and the old-type of musicals, you’ll love this one.”
Seven performances of “The Drowsy Chaperone” include matinee shows at 2 p.m. on June 26, 29, 30, and July 3. Evening shows are at 7 p.m. on June 28, July 1, and July 2.
Later in the summer, from July 21 to 27, LMC Summer Theatre will perform a musical rendition of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda.”
“My father used to tell me that theater directors should always seek truth,” said Speer. “Matilda is a child born into a world that ignores her abilities, throwing roadblocks into her path. But her truth is clear: she will write her own story. The musical tells the tale with humor and outlandish antics, but in the end, the truth becomes very clear and satisfying.”
Seven performances of “Matilda: The Musical” include matinee shows at 2 p.m. on July 23, 24, and 27. Evening shows begin at 7 p.m. on July 21, 22, 23, and 26.
Speer shares that all sets and costumes are made by the theater company and nothing is rented out. She shares that LMC Summer Theatre is a “well-oiled machine” that has been around longer than many other theater companies.
For more information, click to www.lmc.edu/summertheatre or call (828) 898-8709.
