BANNER ELK — Gaston College graduates interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Human Services will now be able to do so at a discounted rate at Lees-McRae College.
On Friday, Nov. 5, representatives from both colleges met on the Lees-McRae campus. Lee King, president of Lees-McRae, and Heather Woodson, vice president for academic affairs at Gaston College, signed two agreements to assist students with Human Services degree transfers to Lees-McRae.
"We are in the midst of a major renaissance at the college,” said King, “and an intentional part of that strategic effort is our work in developing easy and simple transfer pathways for community colleges throughout North Carolina and the surrounding states. We are thrilled for this new partnership and the opportunity to work together.”
Gaston College offers two degrees focused on Human Services: an Associate in Applied Science in Human Services Technology and an AAS degree with an emphasis in substance abuse services. Both degrees prepare students for careers working with individuals, families, and communities in a variety of different areas, including mental health, childcare, and rehabilitation.
Human Services is a rapidly growing career field, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting a 17% increase in positions from 2020 to 2030. Dewey Dellinger, the executive vice president for academic and student affairs at Gaston College, reported that health care and social assistant careers comprise 13% of the total industry in Gaston County.
“I think this articulation agreement is very timely,” Dellinger said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for our students to continue in their field and earn a bachelor’s degree in an area that they love.”
By pursuing a BAAS in Human Services at LMC, Gaston College graduates receive a $30 per credit hour discount on tuition and are eligible for additional scholarships. Those students currently working in a Human Services position will receive further discounts as well.
"We are happy to be here and to be part of the partnership,” said Woodson. “We feel like our AAS students are getting more and more interested in transferring, and we just appreciate being embraced by private colleges who want our students to be successful and be supported. We also love that it’s an online program so students can make the choice to stay at home.”
The agreement will go into effect starting the spring semester of the 2022–23 academic year.
To learn more about Lees-McRae and the transfer process, please contact Transfer Admissions Counselor Brandy Banner at (828) 898-8910 or bannerb@lmc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.