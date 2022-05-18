BANNER ELK — This year, on Sunday, May 22, Campus Bicycle Coordinator and Banner Elk Bicycle Committee member Deana Acklin will lead a day of programming on all things bikes and cycling in recognition of the League of American Bicyclists’ Bike Month. Walk and Roll in the Park will be open to the public and free of charge unless otherwise stated.
The festivities will begin that morning with a cycling-centered yoga class in collaboration with Avery Community Yoga. The class will be held at the Avery Community Yoga studio at 10:30 a.m. The class is $15 per person.
That afternoon in Tate-Evans Park, participants are invited to enjoy an array of bicycle clinics, fun games, and celebrations for the whole family. Clinics will take place each hour and include learn-to-ride workshops, bike and helmet fits, fix-a-flat how-tos, and more.
Local Banner Elk bike shop Headquarters Bike and Outdoor will also have a tent set up from noon to 4 p.m. where they will conduct free bike inspections, identify any functionality issues, and make repair recommendations.
In addition to the valuable educational programming, there will also be bike games and races for children and adults, as well as some giveaways. In association with the Lees-McRae Cycling Studies minor, Outdoor Recreation Management major, and student-led cycling club C.R.A.N.K. Crew, Acklin will be giving away a limited number of bike light sets and League of American Bicyclists pocket guides on a first-come, first-served basis.
The full schedule for all Walk and Roll in the Park clinics is as follows:
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Yoga for bicyclists with Avery Community Yoga
noon to 1 p.m. Bike and helmet fit, ABC Quick Check
noon to 4 p.m. Bike inspections by Headquarters Bike and Outdoor
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Learn to ride, bike handling skills and drills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.