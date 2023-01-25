The 2022 class of Leadership Avery visited the offices of The Avery Journal-Times in Newland on Wednesday, April 13, to hear about the history and operations of the newspaper in the community. Pictured are LA members Debbie Gragg, Christy Ollis, Elizabeth O’Hagen, Grace Champion, Dan Brigman, Brenda Hoss, Bonnie Clark, Katie Talbert, Cindy Turbyfill, Nancy Owen, Matthew Hitechew, Corey Mallard, Dave Smith, Mary Furst, Luke Barber, Eric Berg and Anne Winkelman.
Members of the 2022 Leadership Avery class donated coats, clothes, socks and shoes to the Avery County Schools Clothes Closet in November. Pictured are Dan Brigman, Luke Barber, Corey Mallard, Katie Talbert, Deborah Gragg, Nancy Owen, Bonnie Clark, Cindy Turbyfill, Christy Ollis, Anne Winkelman and Brenda Hoss.
AVERY COUNTY — Applications are now open for Leadership Avery, a program organized by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce designed to promote relationships between leaders in the county and educate them on the community.
Leadership Avery has been around since 2016. The program strives to connect community leaders, allowing them to network and learn more about Avery County.
“Whether you grew up here or you’re new here, I guarantee you’ll learn things about Avery County and our community that you may have never known otherwise,” said Anne Winkelman, executive director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
The seven-month program takes participants on monthly trips to various businesses, institutions and organizations across the county. These trips, which will take place one Wednesday a month, are all-day programs that aim to teach the participants about one specific aspect of Avery, whether it be education, small businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and more.
In addition to connecting leaders within the county, Leadership Avery also aims to show the participants how to better serve the community.
“The best thing a person could ever do for themselves is to learn about the county that they live in,” Winkelman said.
Those interested in joining this year’s Leadership Avery class must have a sponsor. An individual’s sponsor must be enthusiastic about how they will stand to benefit from the program and must be willing to pay half of the $400 tuition. The other half is paid by the participant.
Applications for this year’s Leadership Avery class can be found online at https://averycounty.com/leadership-avery/. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Feb. 15, and the class is limited to 25 participants, so those who are interested should apply sooner rather than later. To learn more about Leadership Avery and how to apply, call (828) 898-5605 or email director@averycounty.com.
