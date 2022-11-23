Members of the 2022 Leadership Avery class donated coats, clothes, socks and shoes to the Avery County Schools Clothes Closet. Pictured are Dan Brigman, Luke Barber, Corey Mallard, Katie Talbert, Deborah Gragg, Nancy Owen, Bonnie Clark, Cindy Turbyfill, Christy Ollis, Anne Winkelman and Brenda Hoss.
BES principal Justin Carver and Avery County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Anne Winkelman embrace after Winkelman presented the donation.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Members of the 2022 Leadership Avery class donated coats, clothes, socks and shoes to the Avery County Schools Clothes Closet. Pictured are Dan Brigman, Luke Barber, Corey Mallard, Katie Talbert, Deborah Gragg, Nancy Owen, Bonnie Clark, Cindy Turbyfill, Christy Ollis, Anne Winkelman and Brenda Hoss.
BANNER ELK — Even though they graduated in late October, the 2022 Leadership Avery class had one final trip to make on Friday, Nov. 18.
Leadership Avery is a program that is designed to connect community leaders and encourage networking and engagement. Participants of the program take several themed “field trips,” the themes of which being education and journalism, nonprofit and civic, small and medium business, healthcare, local industry, tourism and attractions and government.
Each class that goes through Leadership Avery also chooses a community project to work on. The Class of 2022 chose to donate clothes and funds to the Avery County Schools Clothes Closet. Each school has its own closet full of new clothes that students can have for free, but Banner Elk Elementary has a large, walk-in closet that all of the schools in the county have access to. The members of Leadership Avery brought bags of coats, socks, underwear, pants and sweaters to Banner Elk Elementary to contribute to the closet. Then, Anne Winkelman, executive director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, presented BES Principal Justin Carver with a check for $5,000 to also benefit the Clothes Closet.
“I was so pleased that our group was able to be big participants in this. It was just awesome,” Winkelman said. “After listing all the possible projects, the group unanimously chose to give back to the children in need.”
All of the clothes were brand new, and when searching for items of clothing to donate, ACS superintendent Dan Brigman said they tried to choose clothes that the kids would enjoy wearing. Additionally, the closet at Banner Elk Elementary has clothes, shoes and socks for boys and girls in all sizes, he said.
“All of the schools have an area that they can take donations in, but this serves the whole county,” Brigman said. “They have everything we need here, and what a time for coats.”
Brigman, who himself was a member of the 2022 Leadership Avery class, thanked everyone for their donations and let them know that this project will have an impact on the lives of numerous kids in Avery County.
