HIGH COUNTRY – Fans of NASCAR know well the last name of Petty. From hall of fame drivers Lee and son, "King" Richard Petty to third-generation racer and Richard's son, Kyle.
The latter, former stock race car driver and current racing commentator, also is an accomplished musician. Kyle Petty will perform his music at the Jones House in Boone on Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
While being a race car driver was Petty’s dream since he was five years old, music was another passion of his.
After being inspired by musician Marty Robbins – who participated in 36 NASCAR races – Petty picked up his guitar at the age of 12 and never put it down.
A self-proclaimed "band geek," Petty described playing music as learning a new language.
“I just never stopped writing songs, and doing stuff, and listening and learning and trying and exploring,” he said.
Despite Petty's busy racing career, he found time to write and play his music. He described the hectic lifestyle he had as he juggled his racing career with his music career — opening for artists such as Randy Travis and Hank Williams Jr.
After doing that for a couple of years, Petty decided to put his focus on racing. Since retiring, Petty’s wife, Morgan Petty, has encouraged him to take his music out of their living room and back to the stage.
Petty describes his music as best performed in an intimate setting, and said that his songs are meant for a smaller crowd because they lean towards the quieter side. The two shows at the Jones house are limited to 40 guests each.
“The music I play is more, it’s more listening room music,” Petty said. “It’s sitting around in your living room and telling a story for 15 or 20 people, and then playing and seeing how they like it.”
Taking inspiration from his life experiences, Petty’s music tells a story, whether it be about his younger sons, his wife or his eldest son, Adam Petty, who died during a racing accident.
“To be able to sing about it is good therapy,” said Petty. “Every song I sing, there's a little bit of me in it.”
Petty was originally scheduled to play at the Jones House back in 2020, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's been a couple years since I've been through there. I'm really excited about coming back,” Petty said. “I just love the mountains.”
Petty spoke about how he is excited to see all of the changes to the town of Boone since he was last there.
Additionally, Petty said he is looking forward to eating at Dan’l Boone Inn.
