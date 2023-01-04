“Listen! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and have dinner with him, and he with Me,” (Revelation 3:20).
As I sat down this morning to write, I had written over a page of another article. Sometimes I think I know what I need to do without consulting God first. I opened my bible app and this verse appeared. This verse has been a guiding force in my ministry and my life. There are several times I have felt God knocking on my heart and either I was too headstrong to listen or didn’t think it was actually the divine guiding me. I think we all question God’s guidance way too much. As soon as I saw this, I knew it was something I could not ignore.
There was a time in my early ministry that I felt God calling me to leave the church that had been my home since birth. This verse came in four sermons from four different pastors in a very short time frame. I finally listened and made the move. After being at the new church and assuming a ministry role there, I noticed the verse hanging in the foyer one night. It had hung there since the church was built. It was there at that church that colleagues persuaded me to begin seminary. Again, the verse was a guiding force to that decision.
Several years later, I felt the calling to move from the mountains to the ocean. I tried to resist because I didn’t want to leave the comfort of the place I had called home since I was born; the same comfort my home church had given me. I didn’t want to embark on the unknown. I was safe in my comfort zone. Again, the verse started appearing over and over. I chose to follow. The first sermon in my new church was preached on? You guessed it! This verse.
Today, it calls again but I think it is calling is for you and not so much for me. “Listen! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and have dinner with him, and he with Me.” The first word is powerful! Listen! God is trying to get your attention. In this new year, he needs you to be still and listen. Sometimes His voice is hard to hear. Most of the time it is a small whisper or a guiding force to help you in a decision. He is knocking on your heart and wants you to open your heart to His spirit.
In this new year, you need to make a choice. Are you going to listen? Are you going to allow Him in your life? Are you going to allow Him to change your heart? Once you open the door and allow your heart to soften with His spirit, He will always be a present house guest in your life. I know this verse has been a very powerful guiding force in my life and I know to pay attention when it appears. I want to close with a prayer.
God, our glorious Father, I pray for the person reading this article right now. I pray for your abundance in their life. I pray that you give them the willingness to hear your voice and listen for your guidance in the new year. You have a purpose for them. You have a plan for joy and mercy. You have the power to heal their circumstance. You have a wish to show them more love than they have ever felt. God, I lift this person to you and pray that you bless them in the coming year. Allow them the encouragement to break free from what is comfortable and embrace your plan in their lives. Amen.
