Students from Emily Russell’s third grade class at Freedom Trail Elementary pose with Emily Russell, principal Emily Dellinger and Karen Boone as Wolf, Cohn and Woodie present the check to them. Not pictured is Stephanie Burleson.
Amanda Grindstaff, ACHS Principal Ricky Ward, Key Club Member Miyahualt Estrada-Jimenez and Key Club Advisor Mark Eagle accept the Kiwanis grant for Avery County High School from Tammy Woodie, Laura Cohn and Ann Wolf.
Ann Wolf, Laura Cohn and Tammy Woodie present Stephanie White, leader of Girl Scout Troop #2739, with a check.
Photo courtesy Ann Wolf
Tammy Woodie, Ann Wolf and Laura Cohn present a check to Sheriff Mike Henley and Patrol Captain Mike Watson for the Avery County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. Program. Not pictured is Van Williams.
Photo courtesy Ann Wolf
Students from Emily Russell’s third grade class at Freedom Trail Elementary pose with Emily Russell, principal Emily Dellinger and Karen Boone as Wolf, Cohn and Woodie present the check to them. Not pictured is Stephanie Burleson.
Photo courtesy Ann Wolf
Woodie, Wolf and Cohn present Robert Tufts and Kim Hayes of Cranberry Middle School with a grant check.
Photo courtesy Ann Wolf
Heather Furr, BES Principal Justin Carver, Lylah Swan, Kayla Hayes, Ginny Warriner and Megan Phillips accept the grant for Banner Elk Elementary School from Wolf, Woodie and Cohn.
Photo courtesy Ann Wolf
Joy Pritz, NES Principal Tamara Presnell and Mike Jackson accept a grant check for Newland Elementary School from Ann Wolf, Tammy Woodie and Laura Cohn.
Photo courtesy Ann Wolf
Ann Wolf, Tammy Woodie and Laura Cohn present Avery County Middle School Principal Kim Coleman, Katelyne Stamey and Chantae Hoilman with the Kiwanis grant check.
Photo courtesy Ann Wolf
Amanda Grindstaff, ACHS Principal Ricky Ward, Key Club Member Miyahualt Estrada-Jimenez and Key Club Advisor Mark Eagle accept the Kiwanis grant for Avery County High School from Tammy Woodie, Laura Cohn and Ann Wolf.
Photo courtesy Ann Wolf
Crossnore Elementary School Principal Matthew Bentley, Jennifer Walsh and Candi Thompson accept the Kiwanis check from Tammy Woodie, Ann Wolf. Not pictured is Laura Cohn.
Photo courtesy Ann Wolf
Ann Wolf, Laura Cohn and Tammy Woodie present Lisa Bell and RES Principal Whitney Baird Vance the Kiwanis grant for Riverside Elementary School. Not pictured is Ashley McFee.
Photo courtesy Ann Wolf
Tammy Woodie, Ann Wolf and Laura Cohn present Bonnie Clark, Kendal Clark and Erin Spear with the Kiwanis grant for Williams YMCA.
Photo courtesy Ann Wolf
Kiwanis representatives Ann Wolf, Laura Cohn and Tammy Woodie present Dave Cohn of Holston Camp and Retreat Center with the grant check.
AVERY COUNTY — Members of the Kiwanis of Banner Elk recently distributed Woolly Worm grants on Friday, Dec. 9, to the teachers of Avery County and organizations that support the youth of Avery County. Kiwanis of Banner Elk President Ann Wolf, Secretary Tammy Woodie and Treasurer Laura Cohn presented checks to the recipients.
Grant funding went to a variety of resources to help teachers and students. These grants helped purchase items such as library books, fourth and fifth grade workbooks to help learn the NC math core standards, slides to see living specimens under a microscope, math games, a piano and jump ropes. Funds for these grants were made available through the Woolly Worm Festival in October and the Party in the Park Duck Races in July. Additional grant checks will be award in the coming week and early in 2023.
“It was an honor and privilege to give back to those that help the youth of Avery County,” Wolf said. “It was a wonderful day knowing that the grants will go to support a variety of educational and recreational needs for the children of Avery County.”
Cohn said she felt that funding all of the grant requests was an honor and that it was a very fulfilling a day after all of the volunteer hours dedicated to the Woolly Worm Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.