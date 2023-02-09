BANNER ELK — Sitting at round tables enjoying their lunch, the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk discussed its recent contributions to the community and to hear from speaker Ray Bell.
The Kiwanis Club members range from pastors to political figures, all focused primarily on helping children across Avery County. Before the meeting, polite chatter and lively jokes echo throughout the building.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, members met at their usual spot, Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, to discuss financial grants and upcoming volunteer opportunities.
Through donations, the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk Foundation was able to provide a grant for $6,500 to the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. The grant will allow rising sixth graders to receive Reading is Fun (RIF) hardcover books to help prevent the “Summer Slide,” a term used to describe the decline in literacy over the summer in children.
In a letter to the club written by chairman Jim Swinkola, the books are to be presented by May of this year with a special ceremony at each individual school. With remaining funds, soft-covered books will be purchased and “traditionally distributed” to all Avery County elementary students.
With official business covered, the group hosted speaker Ray Bell, membership sales manager for AirMedCare Network, which provides emergent and medically necessary flight services with cost coverage through membership.
Membership benefits include no out-of-pocket expenses, household coverage and broad coverage throughout 38 states in the U.S if flown by an AMCN provider.
Bell said the program is helpful to members in more rural communities to receive healthcare based on their emergent needs. For one year, the standard rate of membership is $99. The company covers members' cost of flight and any medical attention provided while the patient is in the air.
When Bell was finished, Kiwanis Club members were handed an application for AMCN, wished each other a farewell and will reunite in two weeks for its next meeting.
