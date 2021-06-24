BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Presbyterian Church will gather for its 17th annual Kirkin' O' the Tartans at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, and the public is invited to attend.
"Kirk" is a Scottish term and on this day we will celebrate our Scottish heritage by participating in a Scottish-American tradition. There will be a piper and the tartans of various Scottish clans will be presented.
The Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church can be traced to three great clergymen: John Knox, Andrew Melville and Francis MacKernie.
Tartans carried into the sanctuary symbolize the blessing of the colorful banners of various clans or families of Scottish descent as well as for the entire “Clan Dia,” which is Gaelic for “all the Children of God.” This ceremony is actually one based on the life and ministry of the Rev. Dr. Peter Marshall, a Scottish emigrant, who served as the Chaplain to the United States Senate at the beginning of World War II. Since that time, many Presbyterian and Episcopal churches celebrate the dedication of believers, thanksgiving for their faith heritage and seeking God’s blessings on their lives in this special service of worship.
In addition to inviting all in the surrounding community to attend this service, if you are interested in participating by carrying a tartan banner at the service, please call the church office at (828) 898-5406 or fax (828) 898-7615 and give them your name, phone number, the name of your tartan and whether you have a tartan or want us to provide it, as we have access to many tartans.
As there may be a walkthrough rehearsal on the day of service, please call the church for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.