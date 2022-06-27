BANNER ELK — The 18th annual Kirkin’ O’ the Tartans service at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church on Sunday, June 26, featured a procession of 43 tartans, bagpipe music and Scottish hymns. Approximately 200 people filled the historic sanctuary for this special worship service, a Scottish American tradition for the rededication of family clans to God’s service. It’s also a celebration of the area’s Scottish heritage.
The word “kirk” means church or congregation. The word “kirking” often means “blessing” or “to present at church.” Thus, Kirkin’ O’ the Tartans is the opportunity to present oneself as an act of rededication, thanksgiving for the faith heritage and asking for God’s blessing. The service began at a Presbyterian church in New York in the 1940s. Presbyterianism has been the state religion of Scotland since 1560.
At the beginning of worship, the piper played “Highland Cathedral” as the beadle (a church official) delivers the Bible and crucifer carries the Celtic cross to the front of the sanctuary. Next, the Color Guard delivered the United States flag and the flag of St. Andrews. Tartan Bearers of the Scottish clans unfurled their banners and processed down the aisles to the sound of bagpipes. The Tartan Bearers, many wearing their kilts, placed their Tartan banners against the front of the church. At the conclusion of the service, the tartan banners were retrieved, presented to receive the official Blessing O’ The Tartans, and recessed from the church to the sound of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes. This year’s piper was Rebecca Witt.
The planning committee was comprised of Ed Donnell, Beth Johnston, Ron McGowan, McNair Tornow and Chris Zimmer. The next Kirkin’ O’ the Tartans will held on June 25, 2023. Banner Elk Presbyterian Church dates back to 1893 and is located at 420 College Drive SW by the Lees-McRae College campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.