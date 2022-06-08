MORGANTON — Kay-Squared Productions, in partnership with the Historic Burke County Courthouse, will bring two plays to the second-floor courtroom this summer.
First up will be “Silver Shadows: Dark Side of the Mountain.” Professional actress and App State graduate Kim Cozort Kay brings her acclaimed one-woman play about the legendary Frankie Silver back to Morganton where it had its world premiere in 2014. Infused with Appalachian music and folklore, “Silver Shadows” harkens back to 1831 to revisit the short and fateful life of Frankie Silver.
Performance dates for “Silver Shadows: Dark Side of the Mountain” are 7 p.m. on July 12 through 14.
Next up will be “The Things They Carried,” a staged adaptation of Tim O’Brien’s award-winning literary classic about a company of soldiers in Vietnam. The play which, like the book, is a tour-de-force and will star Kenneth Kay. Kay a Vietnam-era Veteran of the US Navy “Seabees” also serves as the play’s director. “The Things They Carried” contains adult language and themes.
Performance dates for “The Things They Carried” are July 20, 21 and 23 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for “Silver Shadows” and “The Things They Carried” are $20 for adults, $18 for veterans and students and $15 for members of the Historic Burke Foundation.
Tickets may be purchased with a credit card by calling (828) 437-4104 or online at www.HistoricBurke.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Courthouse during normal working hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at the door the day of the show. Seating is General Admission for both plays.
Founded in 2014, Kay-Squared Productions (K2) is a theatrical company based in Jupiter, Fla. The company was the brainchild of real-life married couple Kenneth Kay and Kim Cozort Kay, both theatre and film professionals with extensive resumes. K2’s primary mission is focused on producing small-cast plays, sometimes with just one actor. These plays are usually centered around real-life people, such as Frida Kahlo, Ernie Pyle, Teddy Roosevelt and Frankie Silver.
For more information, contact Debbie Bradley at (828) 437-4104. The Historic Burke County Courthouse is located at 201 S Green St. in Morganton. “The Things They Carried” is performed by special arrangement with Susan Schulman Literary Agency of New York City.
