As fall color blankets Grandfather Mountain this week, another great view is from Half Moon Overlook on the lower half of the mountain. This iconic view of Linville and Morton Peaks offers a landscape of rock faces and granite cliffs, the dark-green hue of evergreens and a kaleidoscope of fall colors.
Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
Color cascades down the flanks of Grandfather Mountain, as illustrated in this view of the Grandfather profile. The famous profile can be spotted from N.C. 105 South while traveling from Boone toward Linville. This photo was taken from the town of Seven Devils.
Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
One way to enjoy fall color is via a scenic drive with a kaleidoscope of color overhead or grand views of the surrounding landscape in the distance. Some of the best routes right now are from Blowing Rock to Grandfather Mountain via the Blue Ridge Parkway, N.C. 105 from Boone to Linville and N.C. 194 from Valle Crucis to Banner Elk.
Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
A particularly showy spot on Grandfather Mountain right now is the Conservation Campus, from the area around the Wilson Center, to the Animal Habitats and down to Split and Sphinx Rocks. This location has experienced a lot of color development the last few days and provides colorful walking paths, scenic picnic spots and long-range fall views from overlooks in the Animal Habitats and near Split Rock.
Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
The shadow of the Mile High Swinging Bridge appears on a canvas of fall color at the top of Grandfather Mountain. A long (and continuing span) of sunny days and chilly nights have made the colors progress quickly and the mountainsides beautiful.
Photo by Leslie Restivo | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
This photo was taken on October 4 at the top of Grandfather Mountain, near the Top Shop parking area. Typically a showstopper early in the season, the wild blueberries, also known as huckleberries, have turned a beautiful red at higher elevations. Grandfather Mountain and its immediate area at the time were still mostly green prior to the recent color transformation.
Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
The highest elevations are bursting with color and also offer a vantage point of the vibrant upper slopes of the mountain. This view from October 9 is looking up at Linville Peak from the Conservation Campus, about halfway up the mountain. The Conservation Campus is home to the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.
Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
As the upper elevations of Grandfather Mountain are at or passing peak, there were also vibrant areas of fall color across the park last weekend. In this October 8 image, Woods Walk Picnic Area provides a colorful overhead canopy at this often-quieter spot lower on the mountain.
Photo by Monty Combs | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
While thunderstorms and hail in the area last weekend means that some leaves are now on the ground, there is still beautiful color to be found in the N.C. High Country.
Photo by Leslie Restivo | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
HIGH COUNTRY — Fall color has peaked across the High Country in recent days, with views from Grandfather Mountain over the past two weeks illustrating just how beautiful the color is, as witnessed through the following images courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
