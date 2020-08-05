BEECH MOUNTAIN — As a young man, John Hoffman joined the Broward County (Fla.) Fire Service. Hoffman’s motivation was to continue his father’s legacy of saving lives. His dad was a highly decorated firefighter who died in the line of duty.
Upon retiring as a Battalion Chief, John moved to Beech Mountain in 1983 and joined the fledgling Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. As a state certified fire instructor and Emergency Medical Technician, he has been personally responsible for saving hundreds of lives. As an instructor, Hoffman’s skills and expertise have been passed on to numerous new first responders who will continue his legacy of saving lives.
John is moving out of the High Country, and the Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department members honored Hoffman on August 4 with an all-fire truck parade, escorting him to new life adventures.
“We will miss John Hoffman’s leadership, compassion and dedication to the Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. But most of all, we will miss his sense of humor,” Beech Mountain Fire Chief Robert Pudney said in wishing Hoffman well in his future endeavors.
