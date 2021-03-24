BANNER ELK — On Tuesday, March 16, Jennea Welch returned to Lees-McRae College as part of the Staley Christian Lecture series to discuss a variety of mental health related topics with LMC students.
Jennea, who is the daughter of Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, had previously visited with her father at LMC last September after a showing of the documentary “Loud Krazy Love,” which depicts Jennea’s father’s struggles with drug addiction and the challenges the family faced through his recovery. In the documentary, Jennea also opens up about the struggles of growing up in a single parent household and spending her teenage years with Awakening Youth, a nonprofit that gives opportunities to young people who have lost a parent to addiction, adoption, death, divorce or incarceration.
As Jennea grew through her own personal experience, she developed a deep passion for the emotional well being of young people. So it was only fitting that LMC would be the site of her first speaking engagement without her father alongside her, considering the numerous children and other young people who come to the area, specifically through the Grandfather Home for Children and Williams Academy, while on their own paths of healing and emotional development.
Accompanying Jennea was her counselor with Awakening Youth, Tiffany Claywell, who helped provide some psychological insight to accompany Jennea’s personal story while the duo discussed topics related to mental health and answered questions from students in attendance.
“Truly, we just want to see what kind of interest there is with youth as far as having lost a parent and how it affects mental health in young people. Even if there’s one kid that resonates with that and it makes sense, that’s the goal and the mission. So Tiffany has been working with youth for 20 years, and I’m new and learning about the entire industry and everything. With Awakening Youth in particular, it started as residential treatment, but we want to turn into something that is accessible to all kids who want it, whether that’s residential or an online thing. Whatever fits best, that’s the goal. So right now we’re connecting people who are like me and think it’s important,” Jennea said.
LMC’s relationship with the Welchs formed after the college had reached out to the family’s booking agent and invited them to speak to the students. HD Stewart, executive director of campus operations, found it particularly important to provide encouragement and mental health support to the students during a time that young people’s mental health has been negatively affected by the pandemic and the situation surrounding it.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 56.2 percent of individuals age 10 to 24 have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorders as of Dec. 2020. Moreover, a similar survey in June 2020 found that substance use and suicidal ideation were particularly pronounced for young adults, with 25% reporting increased use of substances and 26 percent reporting increased thoughts of suicide.
The survey cites the closures of institutions such as colleges and classrooms, and the inevitable isolation that ensued as part of the reason for the increased reporting of poor mental health. However, the survey adds that this particular age group was considered at-risk even before the pandemic. As Welch pointed out, young women in particular have seen rates of depression increase dramatically over the past decade. This statistic, which has also been cited in the Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma” and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt’s book “The Coddling of the American Mind,” reveals that rates of depression in females ages 12 to 17 have increased by 77 percent since 2010. Meanwhile, suicide rates for men ages 15 to 19 have increased by 48 percent and for ages 10 to 14, the rate has increased by 124 percent between 2001 to 2010. Both sources cite in part the negative effects of social media as a catalyst for the increases.
“We can’t ignore that,” Jennea said. “They’re struggling, and if I was able to find healing and learn these tools that helped me and helped me keep going, then it almost seems selfish to not even share a little bit of that. Even if one kid gets something from that then it is worth it to me.”
During her talk, Welch also discussed her experience speaking to a large crowd alongside her father after one of Kanye West’s Sunday services, as well as some of the perks of growing up with a dad who is a famous guitarist, which includes getting to meet many other famous rock stars. Yet during the discussion, Welch and Claywell discussed extensively the continual path of personal development and healing. Jennea also opened up about her faith in God and having to develop that faith herself, despite having a father who also acts as a kind of minister to many in the entertainment industry. All told, Jennea said she is grateful to be who she is today and says she has come along way from where she was just eight years ago.
“I feel like even though we’re always navigating life, I feel like I have a handle on it. Maybe I’m jinxing myself, but when I was 14, I never thought that I would be in the place that I’m at. I think that’s something to be accounted for,” Jennea said.
