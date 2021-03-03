Most of us know Michael Jordan. He is a native North Carolinian who has represented our state well throughout his lifetime. He is quoted as saying “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”
You see, we can’t be afraid to fail. We can’t be afraid to give up. We have to live life with a tenacious spirit in which we know that our chances that we take are God’s opportunity to bless our risk. Michael Jordan also stated that “You miss 100 percent of the shots you do not take.”
What causes us to miss our shots? Each new shot is a door that God will either open or close. What He has opened, no man can shut. Those are the paths in which he wants you to take a shot. What He has closed, no man can open. God will make sure paths won’t lead you to harm.
I think the missed opportunities in our lives all boil down to three reasons:
1. Fear. Sometimes are so fearful for what might happen if we take the chance. The bible tells us 365 times to fear not. That is a phrase we need to start each day with. If we trust God with our day first every morning, there is never any reason to fear. He has ordained who He needs you to meet for that day, He has ordained where he needs you to travel, and He has provided the material things you will need for success in Him that day. He has you completely cared for... Fear not! 365 times, fear not!
2. Distraction. We live in a culture of distraction. We have a mini-computer in our pockets that gives us 24/7 access to distraction. We focus on trivial things instead of our Creator who has already planned our direction. We need to learn to put things in the right hierarchy. We have to start our days with the One who has told us to fear not and allow Him in the driver’s seat. When Peter stepped out of the boat onto the water, he could walk into the unknown as long as his focus was on Jesus. Once he started looking down and allowing the fear to sink in, he started to sink as well. Focus on God, set your fear aside, and let Him be the guide.
3. Excuses. We love to make excuses! I don’t have time now. There’s something else I have to do first. I have plenty of time to do it later. We miss opportunities because we don’t seize the moment. God is in charge of opening those moments or doors in your life. When He opens a door, it’s for His glory, not for our own comfort. Sometimes you need to step completely out of your comfort zone and set aside the excuses to be able to see clearly.
Don’t be afraid. Fear not. God has you. Stay focused on God and He will steer your path. Don’t make excuses when you are uncomfortable or things aren’t going your way. God will bless the chances you take. As Michael Jordan said, “You will miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Don’t allow one of these reasons to be the one that keeps you from the blessing God has waiting for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.