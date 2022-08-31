A hymn of recovery and redemption that declares the peace that we are to embrace as Christians is the hymn “It is Well.” The story of this hymn is very heart touching and amazing when you think about where it comes from and how someone could reach this point in their lives amidst so much tragedy.
Horatio G. Spafford of Chicago had lost everything in the fire of 1871 and two years later, in a desire to give his family rest from the problems and headaches they had been facing, planned a trip for himself, his wife and their four daughters to Europe to get away.
Spafford was forced to stay behind for a couple days when the trip was to start but planned to be a day or two behind them. The ship that carried his wife and four children met a tragic end, going under and sinking, many were lost, including his four daughters. His wife arrived in England and wired a message to Spafford informing him of the situation with two words, “Saved alone.”
Spafford boarded a ship and sailed to join his wife, and as the ship came near the point that his family had been lost, he penned these words:
“When peace, like a river, attendeth my way, When sorrows like sea billows roll; Whatever my lot, Thou has taught me to say, It is well, it is well, with my soul.
“Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come, Let this blest assurance control, That Christ has regarded my helpless estate, And hath shed His own blood for my soul.
“My sin, oh, the bliss of this glorious thought! My sin, not in part but the whole, Is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more, Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, O my soul!
“For me, be it Christ, be it Christ hence to live: If Jordan above me shall roll, No pang shall be mine, for in death as in life Thou wilt whisper Thy peace to my soul.
“But, Lord, ’tis for Thee, for Thy coming we wait, The sky, not the grave, is our goal; Oh, trump of the angel! Oh, voice of the Lord! Blessed hope, blessed rest of my soul!
“And Lord, haste the day when my faith shall be sight, The clouds be rolled back as a scroll; The trump shall resound, and the Lord shall descend, Even so, it is well with my soul.”
Today we should have the same view. No matter what comes our way, we should be able to say that it is well with our soul. Spafford’s view of life is one we should all, as Christians, adopt and one that we should never lose sight of. His view was on the return of Christ and the promise we receive from His Word and the redemption given through His blood on Calvary.
Let your focus be on Heavenly things today. It is where you will find the peace to say, “It is well with my soul.”
“For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.” (Romans 8:6 KJV)
