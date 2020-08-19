Have you ever painted a picture in your mind of what you want your life to look like? It’s so hard when you know what you want, and you get so upset when it constantly fails to turn out the way we picture. This happens when we put our trust in an image carved out by our minds. How do we respond? Do we get angry toward God and respond in bitterness? Do we vow to never dream again, because it hurts too much to hope? Or, are we willing to pry our hands open and surrender the canvas of our lives to Him?
It can be much easier to place our trust in something we can see and control than to place it in a God we cannot see and cannot control. I know it’s hard, but it might be time to surrender the canvas and trust God to paint a new one.
Proverbs 13:12 reads, “Delayed hope makes the heart sick, but fulfilled desire is the tree of life.” Sometimes failing to surrender is only making our heart hurt worse.
True relationship and intimacy can be scary. Healing can be scary. These things require trust and courage to walk with God along unfamiliar paths by ways we have not imagined. But God, our God, wants to take us on this journey. He will make our rough places smooth and bring light where there is none.
God assures us in Isaiah 42: 16-17 that “I will lead the blind by the way they did not know; I will guide them on the paths they have not known. I will turn darkness to light in front of them and rough places into level ground. This is what I will do for them, and I will not forsake them. They will be turned back and utterly ashamed – those who trust in idols and say to metal-placed images: You are our gods!”
If we allow God’s floodlight to penetrate our hearts, He can expose the true source of our pain, so that healing can take place. Only then will we be able to see clearly what has propelled us to escape to the picture in our mind. Only then will we be able to surrender the canvas of our lives to a good God, knowing that He can do exceedingly, abundantly above all we can ask think or imagine!
