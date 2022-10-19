NEWLAND — With Halloween just around the corner, the Avery A&H Fair decided to introduce something new this year: a haunted trail.
The haunted trail, similar to the annual draft pull, serves as another fundraiser for the Avery A&H Fair. Additionally, these supplemental events, particularly the draft pull, which has been a staple in Avery County for years now, are a good opportunity for the community to have some fun.
The haunted trail took place at Heritage Park on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15. On Friday, there was a showing of the film “Hocus Pocus” beginning at 6 p.m. in the community center, where patrons could purchase tickets for the trail and concessions for the movie. At dusk, the trail officially opened.
The trail itself was long, going over somewhat rugged terrain and going up and down a handful of hills. Patrons were encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes and were warned of flashing lights and the possible difficulty of the trail.
Fortunately, the event went by very smoothly with no major concerns, said Jerry Moody, director of the Avery County Cooperative Extension. Moody was a part of the trail himself, dressed almost unrecognizably as a scary clown. In total, 361 people came through the trail between the two days, he said. For the first time having an event like this, Moody said he’s happy with that turnout.
“Everyone seemed to enjoy it, and we didn’t get any complaints,” he said. “I think all in all, we were impressed with how it turned out. Everyone seemed to be happy with it, so we’re looking forward to doing it next year.”
Avery A&H Fair plans to make this an annual event like the draft pull. This year’s event was a good opportunity to see what works and what doesn’t, Moody said. The committee is looking for feedback from those who attended and want to offer suggestions on how to improve next year’s experience. This feedback can be sent to the Avery A&H Fair’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.