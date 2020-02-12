Avery High School Wrestling captured the first team state championship in school history on Saturday, Feb. 8, when it defeated Uwharrie Charter High School for the NCHSAA 1A Dual Team State Championship. Here are moments captured by photographers during the day’s action.
Images from the 'Ship
Tags
Jamie Shell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Town to pursue PARTF Grant, discusses upcoming events
- State Employees' Credit Union relocates to new branch office in Newland
- Avery County Arrest Report
- Mitchell County Arrest Report
- Avery County Land Transfers
- Images from the 'Ship
- Pause...and Consider: Stillness, quiet, tranquility
- The deal of a life: Ashe County author Penelope Hession explores teen racism, abuse in 'Jeep'
Special Publication
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Trio charged in connection with animal cruelty investigation
- Report: North Carolina paves the way in post-employment benefits reform
- Man dies at Sugar Mountain Resort in after-hours incident
- Avery County Arrest Report
- Mitchell County Arrest Report
- 'Get off the Couch!' Linville resident praises YMCA for her improved health
- Senior Center hosts 'Meet and Greet' with local candidates
- Our Avery County: Local connection to the Legend of the Lost Swift Silver Mine
- Peering into Avery's Past
- Avery County Schools announce supper feeding program
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.