Images from the NC Mineral and Gem Festival By Lily Kincaid lily.kincaid@averyjournal.com Lily Kincaid Author email Aug 10, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Around 4,000 people visited the NC Mineral and Gem Festival from Aug. 4 to 7. Photo by Lily Kincaid Many vendors offered raw or uncut gems, such as these geode-like amethysts. Photo by Lily Kincaid The festival was catered toward novice gem collectors and mineral enthusiasts alike, with everything from stone rings to large geodes and highly valuable gems for sale. Photo by Lily Kincaid Jewelers from across the country register each year for the Gem and Mineral Festival in Spruce Pine. Photo by Lily Kincaid Rather than functional pieces, some vendors at the festival sold knickknacks and expertly crafted unique items, such as small animals or ships. Photo by Lily Kincaid Celestite geodes from Bradley Prospecting, a vendor based out of Asheville. Photo by Lily Kincaid Lab-grown bismuth, some from North Carolina and some from Germany, from Bradley Prospecting. Photo by Lily Kincaid A small alligator carved out of stone at the NC Mineral and Gem Festival. Photo by Lily Kincaid Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Precious stones and geologic treasures were on display at the 63rd annual North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival. The following are some images of the Spruce Pine event held August 4 to 7. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spruce Pine Nc Mineral And Gem Show Mitchell County Mitchell County Chamber Of Commerce Turtle Old Man Eric Rice John Garsow Vendor Gem Commerce Jeweller's Art Jewellery Mineral Jewelry Precious Stone North Carolina Treasure Gem Festival Following Lily Kincaid Author email Follow Lily Kincaid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Avery County Schools, Camp Linn Haven partner for school supplies giveaway Lees-McRae to begin dredging project on campus environmental landmark Historic Mill Pond Avery County Arrest Report Avery County Arrest Report NC Nurses Honor Guard: ‘Serving in their honor and for His glory’ Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.