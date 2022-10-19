Woolly worm whisperer Tommy Burleson made appearances on the stage throughout the day in between races, before the final race, and after the championship heat for the reading of the worm for its weather prognostication.
A crowd gathered to watch the suspenseful final race on Saturday, Oct. 15. Three of the competitors were neck-and-neck, making it impossible to guess which worm would reach the end of the string first.
Shawn Stricklen (left), along with Adam Binder, holds the microphone for Tommy Burleson as Binder holds “Porta Potty.” Burleson examined the worm and announced the weather it predicted for this winter.
“Chonk,” who was coached by Kevin Taylor of Spruce Pine, climbing his way to victory during one of the heats on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
A variety of food vendors attended this year, two of which were so busy that they ran out of food by the end of festival.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Karen Moran came from Bristol, Tenn., to sell her colorful handmade hats.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Between warm weather and peak season for leaf-lookers, this year’s festival drew in a large crowd.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Racers could enter their own woolly worms, or they could pick one from the enclosures on the race stage.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The new Merryweather costume was debuted at this year’s festival.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Evie Pala, who came to the Woolly Worm Festival from Raleigh with her family, examines her caterpillar on Saturday, Oct. 15, just before the semifinal races began.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
One of the triumvirate of woolly worm ambassadors, Adam Binder (left), along with Jud Gowin onstage between race heats.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Competitors ready their woolly worms and wait for Adam Binder to give the go-ahead to put the caterpillars on the strings and send them off.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Trish Daniels, owner of Fake-a-Face Face Painting, is based out of Banner Elk, but also goes to events around the High Country, as well as events in South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
William Morrison, a caricature artist from Johnson City, Tenn., and owner of Silly Willy Caricatures, set up at the Woolly Worm Festival.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Gary Smith from Ensemble Stage took on the role of the “woolly worm doctor” this year, examining worms before the finals to ensure they were healthy and met all the race requirements.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Emma Denton, who came from Gastonia, holds up her winning worm, “Porta Potty.”
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The “woolly worm doctor” Gary Smith, had to examine “Porta Potty” to make sure that the caterpillar met all of the qualifications before he was officially crowned the winning worm.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Denton holds up the prize for coaching the winning worm on Saturday, Oct. 15, which was $1,000 cash.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Even after a long day of racing, “Porta Potty” was just getting started. Shortly after winning the race, woolly worm whisperer Tommy Burleson examined him to deliver the reading of the worm.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
“Porta Potty” seemed to have the after-race jitters during the reading, as he crawled around Binder’s hand while Burleson tried to analyze his color.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Burleson’s notes about the predictions for the upcoming winter based on winning worm “Porta Potty.”
