Images from Prom 2023 Compiled By Lily Kincaid Lily Kincaid Author email May 10, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Approximately 240 students in total attended this year’s prom at the Avery Cooperative Extension Community Building on May 6. Photo by Lily Kincaid This year’s theme was “The Gala,” a mix between the Met Gala and a red carpet premiere. Photo by Lily Kincaid Students packed the dance floor all night, up until the last song was played. Photo by Lily Kincaid Students who didn’t want to dance could go outside and play cornhole or take pictures in the photo booth. Pictured are Anna Townsend, Noah Holtsclaw, Kylie White and Cora Lee Hollifield. Photo by Lily Kincaid Each slow song was a chance for couples to share a moment and dance together. Photo by Lily Kincaid Students walked down the red carpet in their best attire before hitting the dance floor. Photo by Lily Kincaid Youth2Youth hosted black light dodgeball at the After Prom Party. Photo submitted Dalton Holtsclaw, Kella Clark, Zyia Maya and Tripp Markland before prom. Photo submitted Avery Johnson, Gus Carpenter, Jericho Nunley, Libby Powell, Abby Creech, Zuha Naveed and Becky Haymore before prom. Photo submitted Hank Teague and Brianna Grant, both juniors at Avery County High School, before prom. Photo submitted Cole Singleton and Ellie Hayes before prom. Photo submitted Kella Clark and Dalton Holtsclaw pose before prom. Photo submitted Dayla Young and Lily Young pose on the Toe River in Plumtree. Photo submitted Connor Jarrett films Gracie Towler and Rene Cyr. Photo by Lily Kincaid Cade Griffith, Tristen Horney, Emma Daniels, Destiny Filyaw and Sam Solis dance at prom. Photo by Lily Kincaid Sadie Barinowski and Brook Sullivan front and center on the dance floor. Photo by Lily Kincaid Noah Holtsclaw and Kylie White slow dance together. Photo by Lily Kincaid Walker Boone and Maddy Carter dance to "We're All in This Together." Photo by Lily Kincaid Connor Jarrett filmed the dance floor, capturing the night for everyone. Photo by Lily Kincaid Girls kicked off their heels and headed to the dance floor, where many of whom stayed until the last song. Photo by Lily Kincaid NEWLAND — Avery High School students walked down the red carpet into a night of elegance at this year's prom, themed "The Gala," on Saturday, May 6. The following are images from the ACHS 2023 prom. 