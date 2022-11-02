Chloe O’Neal dressed as a dog, Faith Crisp dressed as Little Red Riding Hood, Aviva Beringhause, Keara McCann as a vet and Thor the dog dressed as Thor with the pre-vet and equestrian club at Lees-McRae. Not pictured is Nevaeh Tomlinson-Clifton.
Luke Weber, Lane Weber and Autumn Gerdon with Banner Elk Cafe, dressed as a farmer and scarecrows.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Lees-McRae College cheerleaders (pictured from left) Jaclyn Auslander, Neeleigh Maddox, Olivia Davis and Cameron Williams. Not pictured is Megan O'Donald and coaches Sally Wimberly and Maddie Beck.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Matthew Owen dressed as the Celtic origins of Halloween.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Kim Chandler and Brad Chandler representing New River Building Supply.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Madison Puckett and Shannon Puckett from Banner Elk Exxon.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Buddy, owned by Emma Broadway, dressed as a hot dog.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Britain Evoy, Baylaa Evoy, Boston Evoy and Beckett Evoy dressed as hippies, a dinosaur and a police officer.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Will Treen, Katherine Treen, Austin Willis, Javier Marquez and Jose Salazar with the Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Not pictured is George Wright.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly dressed as a witch.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Rodger the dog was dressed as Buzz Lightyear and Kevin Cox dressed as Woody from “Toy Story.”
Photo by Lily Kincaid
BE Scooped set up at the trunk-or-treat in Banner Elk on October 31.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Belle Wilson and Zephora Wilson dressed as Queen Elizabeth I and a princess.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Wily the Bobcat, Lees-McRae’s mascot, at the trunk-or-treat.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Many students from Lees-McRae College came to the Banner Elk Trunk or Treat to represent their clubs or organizations.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Will Keesler, Carly Keesler and Cypress Keesler dressed as pirates and a parrot.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
From left to right are Ellynn Owen, Jennifer Owen, Michael Helton and Doug Owen dressed as the Addams Family.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Julia Finch dressed in a La Catrina-inspired costume, Blake Henke and Nim Castro dressed as a hippie.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Inflatable Halloween decorations in front of the Historic Banner Elk School during Trunk or Treat festivities on October 31.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
A spooky archway in front of the Historic Banner Elk School.
BANNER ELK — The Town of Banner Elk held its Trunk-or-Treat at the Historic Banner Elk School on Monday, Oct. 31. The following are images from the event. View additional photos from the event online at www.averyjournal.com.
