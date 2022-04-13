Editor’s Note: The following is the second in a regular series of commentaries/columns courtesy of Crossnore Communities for Children. The first column can be found by clicking to www.averyjournal.com/news/community/bridging-the-foster-care-gap/article_d28083a3-f674-5a06-aa96-0c45d6694e80.html.
So you feel called to foster parenting but have no idea what to do next? You’re not alone. The jump from calling to action can be a difficult, and often nerve-wracking, one. At Crossnore Communities for Children (formerly Crossnore School & Children’s Home), we’re here to make sure you’re well informed and get all of your questions answered.
Once you’ve decided you’re ready to explore fostering more seriously, a great first step is to attend an agency information session. This is where you learn more about the details of the process, what it takes, and what to expect. It’s also a great time to ask those questions that have been on your mind. Below are several of our most commonly asked ones.
Do I have to be married to be a foster parent?
There is no required relationship status. You can be single, partnered, or married. You must be 21 years of age, have a stable income, maintain a drug-free environment, have no recent significant criminal history, and be able to complete licensing requirements like training and home inspections.
Do I have to own my own home?
No. You only need to be financially stable and to have stable housing (rent or own) with space for a child, with fewer than five children already in the home.
Does Crossnore work with LGBTQ+ families?
Yes. Crossnore works with all eligible families, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Are there different types of foster care?
Yes. Crossnore licenses families for family foster care, therapeutic foster care, and respite foster care. Family foster care serves children 0-21. Therapeutic foster care serves children typically older than four, who have documented mental or behavioral health needs. These foster parents are given additional training and support to meet the needs of the child in their care. Respite care families are fully licensed, but provide short term (hourly, daily, overnight, weekend) care, up to 30 days, to support full-time foster families.
How long does it take to become licensed?
If you are diligent in completing paperwork and the process, you can become licensed about four months from the beginning of your pre-service class. In addition to an application, you must complete at least 30 hours of training, CPR/First Aid and Medication Administration classes, interviews, a home study, a background check and fingerprinting, a medical exam, and a fire inspection.
What does it cost?
There is no charge for the application process, licensing classes, a home study, or any inspection done by Crossnore. There are minimal costs for some licensing steps like background checks, fingerprinting, and outside inspections. You can plan for around $100 to $200 for the family.
Do I get any kind of reimbursement for caring for foster children?
Yes. Currently the monthly stipends for family foster care are as follows: $514 a month for children 0 to 5, $654 for children 6 to 12, and $698 for children 13 to 21. Therapeutic foster caregivers receive a stipend of $1,000-1,700, depending on experience. Respite providers receive a stipend dependent on the length of time they provide care.
Why should I choose to become licensed with Crossnore?
Great question! Most importantly, Crossnore prides itself in providing holistic care to children in our care. We are a trauma-informed organization and train our families with the same trauma-informed approach. Crossnore bases our care in the Sanctuary Model. We shift the question in caring for children (and ourselves!) from “What’s wrong with you?” to “What happened to you?” In addition to this trauma-informed approach, we also offer the benefits of a private agency: more staff support to navigate the child welfare system, smaller caseloads for our foster care workers, incoming children from all over the western part of the state (not just the county), and utilization of our organization’s resources like therapy, medication management, ongoing training, and monthly support groups.
Regardless of with whom you decide to become licensed, we hope you’ll take the next step. The at-risk children in our communities and in our state need you. If you feel a tugging at your heart and think Crossnore might be right for you, we ask you to please join us for our virtual informational session on Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. Get all of your questions answered, zero pressure. We promise. You can register here: https://bit.ly/38whdy4.
