I first wrote this article two years ago after we came back from a mission trip. Since then, I have pulled it out several times to remind myself of the words that I originally wrote. Now as my teenager gets older, I find myself in a battle. I want to hang onto the little girl that I will always see in her, but I know that I have to let go and allow her to become a young adult and trust that the Holy Spirit will guide her decisions. I knew this article was my guide in doing and I hope by pulling it out once more, it will help other parents who are struggling with the same battle that I am.
Do you ever want to change your children’s decisions? The choices they seem to be making for their lives don’t match what you had in mind for them. The path they seem to be taking isn’t the road you want them to be on. That’s totally been me for the past 19 years. God has opened my eyes to something, and I want to share it with you.
I, like many other parents I know, have plans for my children. I want them to have everything that I didn’t have the luxury of obtaining. I want their future to look like my dreams for them. I want them to thrive in life and not experience hardships that I feel like I can prevent. I want them to walk on the path that I choose for them. In a way, I have been playing “God” in their lives.
Recently, during a mission trip, a friend told me that I could not be my child’s Holy Spirit. That phrase seemed odd to me at the time but now I absolutely agree and understand the error in my ways. We hear the terms “helicopter mom” and “lawnmower dad” thrown around. These parents hover over their children and make decisions for them or even mow down obstacles in their path. That’s not God’s plan for a parent, but that’s exactly what I caught myself doing.
God gives us the opportunity to be a part of our children’s lives, but they ultimately belong to Him. “I will be a Father to you, and you will be sons and daughters to Me, says the Lord Almighty,” (2 Corinthians 6:18). I knew the concept, but did I really? Thankfully, God also corrects us. I definitely had not been trusting God with my children. He made sure, during the trip, that He strengthened my understanding.
See, I pray for my children daily. I pray for their direction and their decisions. I pray that God provides them with opportunities to grow in service to Him. I had prayed over my youngest daughter for months before this mission trip. I wanted the trip to strengthen her faith and set her on the path that I wanted for her life. I tried to make sure she had the opportunities and experiences that I had on a prior trip. In doing so, I wasn’t allowing God to work in her or at least not trusting God to work the way I should have. God used the situation to show me that He was still in control. He did so in such a way that I had no doubt that it was a divine experience that neither of us would easily forget.
So, the lesson I learned: No matter how bad we want to influence our children, hover over them, or mow down obstacles in their path, we cannot be their Holy Spirit. God will use the experiences He has in store for them to shape their lives. They need their own hardships, troubles, and pain. It’s those experiences that produce a brokenness that allows God’s light to enter. It’s the Holy Spirit that convicts, counsels, and guides each of us.
So, what do we do? If our children belong to God, and we fully trust God to be their Holy Spirit, where do we fit in? Our job, as parents, is to:
Provide a foundation. Teach them about God and his ways. “These words that I am giving you today are to be in your heart. Repeat them to your children. Talk about them when you sit in your house and when you walk along the road and when you lie down and when you get up,” (Deuteronomy 6:6-7).
Model the relationship and be an example to them. “Be shepherds of God’s flock that is under your care, watching over them... being examples to the flock,” (1 Peter 5:2-3).
Provide discipline. “Whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them,” (Proverbs 13:24).
And lastly, realize what a blessing God has extended to you. “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from Him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man who quiver is full of them,” (Psalm 127:3-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.