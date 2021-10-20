We have been looking at who Jesus says we are. This week, we will explore the fact that we are secure and confident.
As sons and daughters of God, we have a security only the world can yearn for. The most powerful force in the universe is our Father, our friend, and our defender. When we lose sight of that truth, we confuse ourselves. Student loan debt, a bad job market, health problems, Covid, or any of the thousand other obstacles can defy us daily. Each of these can make us question how secure we really are.
While we might be embarrassed about how weak our trust in God proves to be when it’s our own life on the line, these experiences are helping us learn to live in the security and confidence that is our birthright. If you have struggled to trust God, you might be surprised that He is not easily offended by your humanness. He knows how frail our human nature makes us.
You aren’t an intern in a company ran by God trying to prove your worth. You are a child of the King with a position in a family that can never be taken from you. He only asks that you have courage to trust him. You learn that He gives security by trusting him over and over when trials come your way.
Our security is not found in our ability to control our lives. It is found in God Himself. Your current failures, immaturity, weaknesses or fears don’t cause God to run from you. Even if you feel shame, he is deeply and irrevocably in love with every little item that makes up your humanness. Because He loves, He is committed to giving you the security to face whatever comes your way.
With security comes confidence. Faced with the realization of how important confidence is to succeed in life, many of us look inside and panic. We aren’t confident. We aren’t bold. We sometimes fake a smile to seem like we are okay. If we are honest, the appearance of confidence is easier than being confident. God offers the real thing. Real confidence can be defined as “an awareness of who you are, regardless of how you compare or measure up to others.” True confidence can’t be faked, at least not for a long period of time.
In times of difficulty, our core beliefs are revealed. If our confidence is merely a façade, it will crack. If it is just our pride, it will crumble. But if it is the authentic outward expression of an unshakable inner security in Christ, nothing can break it. Confidence gives us the freedom to take risks and now that God is still holding our hand. As a result, we end up becoming and doing more than we could have ever imagined.
Declare who you are in the eyes of God. I am secure, so I live in a place of peace. I am confident, so I chase radical humility.
