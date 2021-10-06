We previously looked at what it means to be holy and righteous. This week, we are going to look at two other of God’s identities of us. God tells us that we are loved and secure.
God is the author of love and the epitome of love, so it makes sense to base our understanding of love on Him. That’s where the Bible comes in. When God inspired the Bible, He didn’t do it in the form of a textbook. Instead, it’s more like a series of journals, truths and stories from people learning to walk with God.
One of those people, a disciple of Jesus named John, summed up the complexity and grandeur of God’s nature, character, and power in one succinct phrase: “God is love” (1 John 4:8). Notice he didn’t just say, “God is loving” (although that is true), or, “God loves you and me” (also true). He said God is love.
Love isn’t just an action or an emotion coming from God—it is His very essence. Every aspect of God’s nature and every action He takes is consistent with true, eternal love.
Now, say this sentence to yourself: “I am loved.” Say it again, in case it didn’t sink in the first time. Did you believe it when you said it? Or did you wonder if you were really worthy of love? Notice this statement isn’t, “I am loved, for now,” or, “I am loved, as long as I make right choices.”
God’s love for us will not change and cannot be broken by outside forces or internal failures. This confidence comes with a peace that replaces the anxiety and self-condemnation that are so often the soundtracks of our lives. God’s unbreakable love means we have freedom to learn and grow, even when that looks like failure.
I am loved. Such a simple yet powerful truth. God’s love wraps us in His arms, despite the messes we make, and carries us into the future He has prepared for us.
As sons and daughters of God, we also have a security that the world can only yearn for. The most powerful force in the universe is our Father, our friend and our defender. When we lose sight of that truth, we confuse ourselves.
Student loan debt, a bad job market, health problems, or any of a thousand other obstacles defy us. While we might be embarrassed by how weak our trust in God proves to be when it’s our own life on the line, these experiences are helping us learn to live in the security and confidence that are our birthright.
If you’ve struggled to trust God, we have some good news. God isn’t nearly as offended by your humanness as you might think. You’re not an intern in a company run by God, trying to prove your worth so you can get a permanent position. You are a child, with a position in the family that cannot be taken from you.
Yes, you have a part to play in God’s plan, and that part will require courage. Yes, God’s desire for you is to live in security and confidence rather than fear. But that lesson is one learned over time by facing trials and seeing God’s continued faithfulness.
Our security is not found in our ability to control our lives. It is found in God Himself. Your current failures, immaturity, weaknesses or fears don’t cause your Father to run from you. He isn’t ashamed of you, even if you are ashamed of yourself. He’s deeply and irrevocably in love with you. And because He loves you, He is committed to helping you grow in security.
Declare it to yourself and allow it to sink in: I am Holy. I am Righteous. I am Loved. I am Secure. These are your identities as a Child of the King.
