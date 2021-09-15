There are seven truths God sees when he looks at each of us. We can refer to them as our “I am” statements. These are fundamentals beliefs that help us find meaning and purpose throughout our lives.
They are:
- I am Holy
- I am Righteous
- I am Loved
- I am Secure
- I am Confident
- I am Creative
- I am Called
I would like to spend the next several weeks diving in and dissecting each of these. This week let’s focus on “I am Holy and Righteous.”
The foundation of all human holiness is that we are made in the image of God. The first book of the bible clearly states in 1:27 “So God created man in His own image; He created them in the image of God.” If God is holy, then it follows that humans were created for Holiness. Holiness is a divine calling and not a human accomplishment. Of course, we can and should participate in fulfilling that calling and living holy lives, but holiness is first and foremost about the God who sets us apart, not about us trying really hard to be good and to do good.
To be holy is to be His. Our holiness does not spring from our actions but from our identity. There’s a reason why God calls us His Saints (or “holy ones”). You might be thinking, “I’m no saint! I’m barely a Christian!” But despite what you may have heard, saints are not just miracle workers who now live in stained glass windows. Consider this—the word Christian is used only three times in the New Testament, but the Greek word hagios (“saints” or “holy ones”) is used over 60 times! And when Paul, who used this word the most—would pen his letters to the “saints,” he was, for the most part, writing to Gentiles and outsiders, people who were considered unworthy or unholy by the religious elite. These letters were sent to those who were brand new to this whole following Jesus thing — people who were, in many ways, still making a mess of things. Yet despite all of this, Paul, inspired by God’s Spirit, called them saints. And these words reach through time, inviting us to see ourselves as saints, too.
I am holy. It’s a statement of identity and of value. It’s an affirmation that you are a child of God, the Holy One.
The Bible also talks about a “free gift.” That gift is the gift of righteousness and eternal life that we receive through faith in Jesus. God’s gift of righteousness is truly a gift, with no strings or conditions attached. He’s not trying to sell you something, no one is excluded, and there is no time limit on His offer. Out of the goodness of His heart, God offers forgiveness, righteousness, and salvation to all humankind.
Sadly, we tend to forget that gifts are free and righteousness cannot be earned. When we first approach God, we probably accept the gift of salvation with gratitude and faith. But as time goes on, we start to reduce God’s gift to a trial offer: “Try righteousness free for 30 days, and then live the rest of your life under the thumb of fear.”
But that’s not freedom. That’s not a gift. If we think righteousness is something we have to deserve and preserve, to earn and protect, we’ve forgotten what “free” really means. Righteousness is a gift to us, but that doesn’t mean it was free to God. It cost Jesus His life. Salvation is an infinitely valuable gift because Jesus paid for it on the cross. But then He gave that salvation to us—freely, generously, and completely. And He isn’t going to send us a bill later! Jesus died to save us, and it is His desire and His expectation that we receive His gift, not with the fear of having to repay Him but with gratitude, faith, and worship.
Declare now your first two “I am” statements. Allow them to resonate in your soul and remind you who you are in the eyes of God. I am holy and righteous!
