Over the past couple of weeks, we examined several things that God says we are: Holy, righteous, loved, secure, and confident. This is the last I am, and it’s a big one. I am Called!
Called. It’s a powerful concept, one that implies so much: You have something to offer. Your contribution is recognized. People depend on you. You have responsibility. You have influence. You have a mission. It’s probably safe to say that every human being would prefer to be called over overlooked. Something within us yearns for mission and for purpose, because we want to be part of something bigger than ourselves.
Think about superhero movies. Individual heroes have their respective origin stories, of course, but eventually they work together to defeat the latest and greatest epic foe. The appeal of the superhero team is the mix of weaknesses and strengths that each hero brings to the team. Those movies resonate with us personally because, while we have our share of weaknesses, we also know we have strengths, abilities and gifts that the world needs. We may not be able to fly or turn into a massive green rage monster, but we have something to offer. And that is where calling comes in.
The Bible presents God as personal, active and involved in our lives. He didn’t throw the universe together and then go on a permanent vacation, leaving us alone to figure things out. He is watching us, guiding us and helping us. He is calling us.
The Bible describes this concept in many ways: calling (1 Peter 3:9), gift (Romans 12:6), grace (Ephesians 4:7), function (Romans 12:4–6), plans (Jeremiah 29:11), sending (Isaiah 6:8), and consecration (Jeremiah 1:4–10). These passages, and many others like them, show that God doesn’t just love you, He also calls you. Because you are unique, your calling is unique, and what God has in store for you will fit you like no one else.
You get to spend the rest of your life walking and talking with Jesus—learning who He is, who you are, and how you fit into God’s plan for this world. God has a specific future in mind for you to fulfill, but you don’t have to have all the answers now. It’s the journey of a lifetime to explore what exactly your calling is.
Embrace this journey. It’s an adventure worth having, a life worth living, a story worth telling. Go for it. You’ve got this because God’s got you.
Declare “I am called, so I live each day with purpose.”
