Editor’s Note: Retired Avery Agricultural Extension Agent and local noted apple aficionado Doug Hundley, along with his wife, Meg, have sought to rate numerous varieties of apples by quality and flavor over the past several years through pie baking. Hundley shares the following results and details from their experimentation.
Over the last five years, my wife Meg and I have been testing mid- and late-season apples for their ability to keep their shape when baked. After some discussion, we agreed that baking them in pie crust would be best. We utilized small, 2.5-inches deep by five-inches across ceramic dishes, and baked all the individual pies varieties at 375 degrees for 50-to-60 minutes. All apples were used when judged to be mostly ripe.
Our goal was to assess each apple variety for its ability to hold its shape versus “cook up” — in other words, turn into applesauce. We understand that different apple recipes call for these desired characteristics. Will it cook up, meaning turn to a puree or keep a firm shape after being cooked thoroughly? We used a star scale of 1 to 4 stars, with four stars indicating that it kept its shape or texture very well.
There were some that landed in-between three stars, indicating an apple with good shape surviving baking, and two stars in that it kept only a little of its original texture or shape. A one-star test result indicates it turned to a puree.
The following are some of our results, listed by year that includes apple variety, texture rating and flavor comments. It’s a tough job, but somebody had to eat them.
If you have feedback, please take a look and share it via email at Heritageappler@gmail.com.
2014
Mammoth Blacktwig (four stars); comment: sweet/tart (excellent)
Gragg (three stars); comment: tart, just okay
Winter Pound (four stars); comment: sweet/tart (excellent)
Myers Royal Limbertwig: (two stars); comment: tart/flavorful
2015
Rhode Island Greening (two stars); comment: tart/fruity
Ray Apple (one star); comment: mild sweet/tart
Fall Premium (one star); comment: mildly sweet/tart (Bramley Seedling)
Spitzenburg (four stars); comment: sweet/flavorful (excellent)
Summer Banana (three stars); comment: sweet
Grimes Golden (three stars); comment: sweet/ tart
Ozark Pippin (two stars); comment: very tart
Buckingham (one star); comment: sweet/tart
Am. Golden Russet (three stars); comment: very sweet (excellent)
Virginia Beauty (four stars); comment: very sweet
Red Sheepnose (three stars); comment: very sweet
Mutsu (one star); comment: tart
Notley P (Jimbo) (four stars); comment: highly tart but flavorful
Blue Pearmain (Reece) (one star); comment: sweet
Green Cheese (three stars); comment: did not document flavor
Spring 2016
Rush Branch apple (three stars); comment: sweet licorice flavor
Golden Sweet (four stars); comment: very sweet and mild flavor
Horse Apple (three stars); comment: fruity, tart, flavorful
McIntosh (one star); comment: tart McIntosh flavor
Geneva Crab (three stars); comment: tart / tannin remains red after baked
Mother Bud (three stars); comment: nice sweet flavor; tried two times
Red Delicious (four stars); comment: good, “delicious” flavor
Crenshaw Stump (one star); comment: good tart flavor
Fall 2016
Red Sheepnose (four stars); comment: semi-sweet flavor (Oct. 1)
Yellow Bellflower (two stars); comment: Excellent flavor (Oct. 1)
American Beauty (three stars); comment: unremarkable flavor (Oct. 1)
Late December (good storage)
Chestnut Crab (one star); comment: different nice sweet flavor
Amos’ (unknown) (two stars); comment: nice tart flavor
Dula Beauty (two stars); comment: fair flavor
Spitzenburg (four stars); comment: excellent sweet/tart flavor (second trial)
Mid winter – Jan. 30, 2017
Gilmore Spec. Winesap (three stars); comment: nice tart flavor
Junaluska (two stars); comment: nice sweet flavor
Ark. Black (one star); comment: nice tart flavor
Morgan’s Christmas (three stars); comment: nice tart flavor
Spitzenburg (third trial) (four stars); comment: excellent sweet/tart flavor
Swiss Limbertwig (four stars); nice complex, tart flavor
Fall 2017
Sweet Russet (four stars); comment: too sweet and quite dry
Jonathon (T. Proctor) (three stars); comment: nice tart flavor
Ozark Pippin (second trial) (three stars); comment: nice tart flavor
Seek No Further (two stars); comment: nice tart flavor (Conway)
Fall 2018
Virginia Greening (two stars); comment: nice sweet flavor
Golden Pippin (three stars); comment: very good sweet/tart flavor
Junaluska (two stars); comment: distinctive tart/ sweet flavor (second trial)
Roxbury Russet (three stars); comment: very good sweet flavor
Daddy (horne creek) (four stars); comment: Flavor? uncertain ripe?
Homegrown variety
Fugi (four stars); comment: very good sweet flavor
Fall 2019
Fallawater (four stars); comment: mildly sweet
Gala (High top) (four stars); comment: Quite Sweet
Homegrown variety:
Golden Delicious (four stars); comment: excellent balanced
Commercial orchard varieties:
Crimsoncrisp (three stars); comment: nice, mildly sweet
Virginia Greening (2) (two stars); comment: good flavor
Dula Beauty (2) (one star); comment: fair
Black Ben Davis (three stars); comment: very good, sweet, tart
Golden Pippin (three stars); comment: good, bright flavor
Blue Pearmain (2) (three stars); comment: very sweet
Green River (two stars); comment: nice tart flavor
Prison camp Pippin (three stars); comment: pleasantly sweet/tart flavor
Joe’s Office (two stars); comment: great flavor /balanced sweet/acidic (very ripe)
If you have any baking experiences with apples this season, please share them with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.