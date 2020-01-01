Editor’s Note: Retired Avery Agricultural Extension Agent and local noted apple aficionado Doug Hundley, along with his wife, Meg, have sought to rate numerous varieties of apples by quality and flavor over the past several years through pie baking. Hundley shares the following results and details from their experimentation.

Over the last five years, my wife Meg and I have been testing mid- and late-season apples for their ability to keep their shape when baked. After some discussion, we agreed that baking them in pie crust would be best. We utilized small, 2.5-inches deep by five-inches across ceramic dishes, and baked all the individual pies varieties at 375 degrees for 50-to-60 minutes. All apples were used when judged to be mostly ripe.

Our goal was to assess each apple variety for its ability to hold its shape versus “cook up” — in other words, turn into applesauce. We understand that different apple recipes call for these desired characteristics. Will it cook up, meaning turn to a puree or keep a firm shape after being cooked thoroughly? We used a star scale of 1 to 4 stars, with four stars indicating that it kept its shape or texture very well.

There were some that landed in-between three stars, indicating an apple with good shape surviving baking, and two stars in that it kept only a little of its original texture or shape. A one-star test result indicates it turned to a puree.

The following are some of our results, listed by year that includes apple variety, texture rating and flavor comments. It’s a tough job, but somebody had to eat them.

If you have feedback, please take a look and share it via email at Heritageappler@gmail.com.

2014

Mammoth Blacktwig (four stars); comment: sweet/tart (excellent)

Gragg (three stars); comment: tart, just okay

Winter Pound (four stars); comment: sweet/tart (excellent)

Myers Royal Limbertwig: (two stars); comment: tart/flavorful

2015

Rhode Island Greening (two stars); comment: tart/fruity

Ray Apple (one star); comment: mild sweet/tart

Fall Premium (one star); comment: mildly sweet/tart (Bramley Seedling)

Spitzenburg (four stars); comment: sweet/flavorful (excellent)

Summer Banana (three stars); comment: sweet

Grimes Golden (three stars); comment: sweet/ tart

Ozark Pippin (two stars); comment: very tart

Buckingham (one star); comment: sweet/tart

Am. Golden Russet (three stars); comment: very sweet (excellent)

Virginia Beauty (four stars); comment: very sweet

Red Sheepnose (three stars); comment: very sweet

Mutsu (one star); comment: tart

Notley P (Jimbo) (four stars); comment: highly tart but flavorful

Blue Pearmain (Reece) (one star); comment: sweet

Green Cheese (three stars); comment: did not document flavor

Spring 2016

Rush Branch apple (three stars); comment: sweet licorice flavor

Golden Sweet (four stars); comment: very sweet and mild flavor

Horse Apple (three stars); comment: fruity, tart, flavorful

McIntosh (one star); comment: tart McIntosh flavor

Geneva Crab (three stars); comment: tart / tannin remains red after baked

Mother Bud (three stars); comment: nice sweet flavor; tried two times

Red Delicious (four stars); comment: good, “delicious” flavor

Crenshaw Stump (one star); comment: good tart flavor

Fall 2016

Red Sheepnose (four stars); comment: semi-sweet flavor (Oct. 1)

Yellow Bellflower (two stars); comment: Excellent flavor (Oct. 1)

American Beauty (three stars); comment: unremarkable flavor (Oct. 1)

Late December (good storage)

Chestnut Crab (one star); comment: different nice sweet flavor

Amos’ (unknown) (two stars); comment: nice tart flavor

Dula Beauty (two stars); comment: fair flavor

Spitzenburg (four stars); comment: excellent sweet/tart flavor (second trial)

Mid winter – Jan. 30, 2017

Gilmore Spec. Winesap (three stars); comment: nice tart flavor

Junaluska (two stars); comment: nice sweet flavor

Ark. Black (one star); comment: nice tart flavor

Morgan’s Christmas (three stars); comment: nice tart flavor

Spitzenburg (third trial) (four stars); comment: excellent sweet/tart flavor

Swiss Limbertwig (four stars); nice complex, tart flavor

Fall 2017

Sweet Russet (four stars); comment: too sweet and quite dry

Jonathon (T. Proctor) (three stars); comment: nice tart flavor

Ozark Pippin (second trial) (three stars); comment: nice tart flavor

Seek No Further (two stars); comment: nice tart flavor (Conway)

Fall 2018

Virginia Greening (two stars); comment: nice sweet flavor

Golden Pippin (three stars); comment: very good sweet/tart flavor

Junaluska (two stars); comment: distinctive tart/ sweet flavor (second trial)

Roxbury Russet (three stars); comment: very good sweet flavor

Daddy (horne creek) (four stars); comment: Flavor? uncertain ripe?

Homegrown variety

Fugi (four stars); comment: very good sweet flavor

Fall 2019

Fallawater (four stars); comment: mildly sweet

Gala (High top) (four stars); comment: Quite Sweet

Homegrown variety:

Golden Delicious (four stars); comment: excellent balanced

Commercial orchard varieties:

Crimsoncrisp (three stars); comment: nice, mildly sweet

Virginia Greening (2) (two stars); comment: good flavor

Dula Beauty (2) (one star); comment: fair

Black Ben Davis (three stars); comment: very good, sweet, tart

Golden Pippin (three stars); comment: good, bright flavor

Blue Pearmain (2) (three stars); comment: very sweet

Green River (two stars); comment: nice tart flavor

Prison camp Pippin (three stars); comment: pleasantly sweet/tart flavor

Joe’s Office (two stars); comment: great flavor /balanced sweet/acidic (very ripe)

If you have any baking experiences with apples this season, please share them with us.

