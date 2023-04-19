LINVILLE — A mix of both iconic and lesser-known photographs by Grandfather Mountain founder Hugh Morton has traveled to Linville and is currently on display at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.
The exhibition has been open since January, and is currently open on weekends in the Classroom in the Clouds, located within the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. Beginning Monday, May 15, the gallery will be open daily until Memorial Day, when it closes. Admission to the exhibition is included with the price of admission into Grandfather Mountain.
The gallery includes nearly 100 framed photographs taken by Morton. While some of the pictures may look familiar to locals, Morton took pictures all across the state of North Carolina, aiming to display the unique scenery and culture, said his daughter, Catherine Morton. Morton is on the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation’s board of directors and during her time working at Grandfather Mountain, she took on the task of organizing all of her father’s pictures, which took many years, she said. Her father’s pictures display 70 years of North Carolina history and culture, and each photograph contributes in its own way to show how much things have changed, she said.
Morton lived in Montezuma for a time, and many of the pictures he took during that time were “character studies,” focusing on the facial expressions and features of the subjects in the photos, she said. These particular photos are a way of telling the story of Avery County’s population at the time without even needing any words, she explained.
Morton’s “vice” was taking pictures of University of North Carolina sports, particularly basketball and football, Catherine Morton said. Morton would take pictures at the games and sell them to papers like the Wilmington Star and the Charlotte Observer, and had an extensive collection of photos of UNC football player Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice. Throughout his lifetime, he also took pictures of Vince Carter, Michael Jordan, Walter Davis and more. Morton had a dark room at his house and would also share the best shots he took with UNC’s athletic department, which led to him getting sideline passes for his entire career, Catherine Morton said.
The subjects of Morton’s photos vary greatly and include scenery at Grandfather Mountain, wildlife, sports, politics, everyday people and more. It’s estimated that in his lifetime, Morton took more than 250,000 negatives and transparencies. When asked what her father’s favorite picture was, Catherine Morton said she and her sister agreed it was always the next photo he took.
Catherine Morton is the subject of one of her father’s most widely known photographs. In it, 12-year-old Catherine is holding Mildred’s two bear cubs. The photo was meant to promote a contest in which people could submit name ideas for the young cubs. Her father had such an unusual bond to Mildred that she often thinks of the bear as her “big sister,” she said. In the photo, Mildred approached Catherine Morton and gently sniffed her face.
“I blushed like I was being kissed, and it kind of looked like she was giving me a kiss on the cheek,” she said. “To me, that’s one of the most real, organic pictures (he took), and to this day it’s probably the best picture of me that’s ever been taken.”
For tickets to Grandfather Mountain and in order to access the Hugh Morton Photo Exhibition, visit https://grandfather.com/tickets/.
