As we start to change into a colder season, we start to think about the temperature in our houses. Do you ever think about the temperature of your spirit? Do you ever ask God what His will for your life is? The source is the temperature of our spirit. We ask ourselves, “Is this desire merely from me or is it from God? How can I know if this is really God’s will?” The answer comes from whether we are a thermometer or a thermostat.
First, a thermometer reflects the temperature; a thermostat sets the temperature. Paul urged believers not to be thermometers: “Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world,” (Romans 12:2). Jesus prayed that His disciples would be in the world, but not of the world, that they would be thermostats, not thermometers (John 17:15-16). You see, the temperature of the world around us often reflects troubles, pain and deception. Do not merely reflect the temperature of your environment. Instead, set the temperature.
Second, a thermostat sets the temperature because it has been touched by the programmer’s hand. Paul compelled believers not to be thermometers, but to be thermostats programmed by the hand of God in Christ: “But, be transformed by the renewing of your mind,” (Romans 12:2). This renewing of the mind is not only a quiet time with God, but a 24/7 renewing of our thoughts by the Spirit of Christ. We must seek God and His will for our lives. When the world’s temperature is fired at you with lies, bitterness, deceit, malice, pride, hypocrisy, coarse language, licentiousness, or laziness, don’t reflect it. Rather, renew your mind with the touch of the Programmer’s hand, and set the temperature with Christ.
We must be willing to allow God’s transformation to take place in our lives without our stubborn hearts getting in the way. David said that when we delight in the Lord, He will give us the desires of our hearts (Psalm 37:4). Delight means “to make pliable.” Give means “to orchestrate.” When we make our hearts pliable to God, He orchestrates the desires of our hearts to be the same as His.
Finally, a thermostat tests and approves the temperature in its environment. Paul summarized: “Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is,” (Romans 12:2). How do you know whether a thought is God’s will? First test the temperature and then only approve it if it is consistent with the heart of Christ, the Bible, and the peace of the Holy Spirit within you. If not, set the climate by responding to the touch of the Programmer’s hand as your temperature for Christ increases.
