While I was in Haiti on a mission trip a few years back, I had a very humbling experience. We were attending a Sunday service with a ministry called the Mission of Hope. Inside that service, there were many nationalities represented. We had Americans, Haitians, Europeans, Latinos, and probably many others. It was a good bet that there were probably 8-9 different languages represented throughout the church.
The service was in Creole and was being displayed in English so that the Americans could read what was going on. I had videoed most of the service up to that point. In that moment, I found myself so awestruck that I couldn’t do anything but just watch. My mouth was actually probably hanging open in amazement to tell the truth. You see, the band had started playing “How He Loves” by Crowder in Creole. Since it is such a well-known song, everyone in the church started singing in their own language.
I realized in that moment, I was seeing Acts 2:3-4 come to life and I completely understood what God meant in that scripture. “And tongues, like flames of fire that were divided, appeared to them and rested on each one of them. Then they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in different languages, as the Spirit gave them ability for speech.”
This experience recently came to my mind again while driving and listening to the radio. Chris Tomlin has two versions of “How Great is Our God.” He has a regular version and a World Version. The world version includes different languages. The regular version came on and my brain automatically started singing the languages from the world version.
I have no idea how to speak those languages, but I know exactly what they say. Thankfully, God bestowed upon me the flaming tongue of the Holy Spirit that allows me to understand God’s great mission. I realized by listening to the world version and reflecting on my experience in Haiti that everyone matters to God. No one is too insignificant to not be told how great is our God! So, I vote that instead of allowing the craziness of the BLM, Covid-19, and all the other fear tactics Satan has tried to throw at us. Let’s start a campaign that EVERYONE needs to hear how GREAT is our God. You have the flaming tongue! You are filled with the Holy Spirit! And you have the ability to speak!
