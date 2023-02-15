The phone rings. I look at my to-do list. My calendar is packed. I’m stressed with the busyness of life. I know I need to slow down and take time for myself and time for God but I seem to be so overwhelmed with what I have to get done. Can anyone relate? Is this you?
I got the email today that, on top of my already crowded to-do list, I needed to write an article. My first thought was I am much too busy. There is way too much that has to be accomplished today but then I know I need my time with God. I had no choice but to stop what I was doing and refocus. When I am focused on what to say to my readers, I always stop and ask God what needs to be heard. In asking today, it was “Child, just slow down.” I Googled “busy,” and I was pointed to Psalms.
The psalmist says in Psalm 29:4, 6-7, “Lord, remind me how brief my time on earth will be. Remind me that my days are numbered-how fleeting my life is. We are merely moving shadows, and all our busy rushing ends in nothing. We heap up wealth, not knowing who will spend it. And so, Lord, where do I put my hope? My only hope is in you.”
I think busyness can overtake our focus most of the time. Our life on this earth should be focused on the Great Commission. We are commissioned to tell others about the good news that we possess. We are commissioned to share the love of Jesus that we know and was revealed to us. I think the enemy uses our loss of focus as a distraction to take us away from what we are designed to do.
The words of the Psalmist are beautiful. Lord, remind me how fleeting life is. Lord remind me that my busy rushing ends in nothing if you aren’t the end result. Lord, remind me that my hope is in your kingdom and your love for me. I feel so much more relaxed just reading and meditating on those words.
Friends, I hope you have a chance this week to slow down, readjust your focus and remember who commissioned your time. As we celebrate a week of love in Valentine’s Day, remember Jesus loved you first.
