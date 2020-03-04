I posted on social media recently and asked my friends and followers to respond to the following statement: “Jesus became real when...”
There is no disputing that Jesus was a real man. Historical and archaeological evidence is overwhelming to his existence. Historical scholars who were not Christians had trouble explaining the miracles Jesus could perform. The Bible introduces us to Jesus and tells us the stories concerning his life on Earth and his life thereafter. But there has to be a time in each of our lives that Jesus becomes real to us.
The responses I got back on the social media post mostly dealt with hardships. It seems that when we face something that is out of our control, we start searching for someone to comfort us and control the situation for us. I think that’s the point that most of us really experience the “realness” of Jesus. It’s that point that we find the Christ, the Messiah, the comforter.
One of my friends said He became real to her when “I was little and scared. And I could pray. And I felt like Jesus was holding me in his arms. So now every time I get upset really bad, I go back there and remember Jesus holds the broken-hearted. And I feel his arms wrapped around me just comforting me.” I just love that image. Psalm 34:18 tells us that “The LORD is near the brokenhearted; He saves those crushed in spirit.” We just have to allow Him to be the comforter and be willing to let His arms wrap us.
One of my other friends responded that he knew Jesus was real when his grandmother explained her faith to him. A testimony is a powerful thing. Philemon 1:6 states “and I pray that the sharing of your faith may become effective for the full knowledge of every good thing that is in us for the sake of Christ.” Sometimes people don’t have the luxury of reading the Bible to find out who Jesus is, but they do have the opportunity to hear how He became real to others.
Maybe hearing your story is what someone needs to experience a life-changing encounter with the Savior of the World. God has the ability to take your story and use it to reveal His. 1 John 5:9 says “If we accept the testimony of men, God’s testimony is greater because it is God’s testimony that He has given about His Son.”
So, as a challenge, I ask again: How would you complete this statement? “Jesus became real when...” If you have trouble completing the sentence, maybe you need to know why He is real and ask for a deeper relationship. If you can complete the sentence, share your testimony with others. Let everyone know when you experienced Christ and how he changed your life.
