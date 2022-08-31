BOONE — Hospitality House collaborated with Blue Ridge Mountain Club to host the Annual Hope Luncheon to raise money for the Hospitality House Shelter on August 19.
The fundraiser consisted of a wine social, art auction, lunch and a presentation from employees and board members of the Hospitality House. The art auction took place throughout the weekend. The primary goal of the benefit is to raise money for the shelter to fill in the gaps from the federal funding. Hospitality House and its employees pride themselves on being more than just a shelter, but a safe haven and home as well.
This was the first time the event was in person, as it was online due to COVID-19 for the past two years. Patrons were excited to be able to be a participant in the in person version of the event again.
“Mostly this year, it’s about bringing the community together for the first time in like three years. We get to meet the donors that we haven’t been able to see in so long, and we get to connect with the folks that support what we do,” said Tori Rodriguez, emergency shelter housing specialist at the Hospitality House.
Rodriguez considered he event an “all hands on deck” situation, who bartended alongside Brandon Randall, the permanent supportive housing coordinator at the Hospitality House.
During the lunch, employees and board members spoke on behalf of the Hospitality House. Some of the employees told stories of the residents who touched their hearts while working in the shelter. A special thanks was given to the High Country Health Nursing Community, who was given the Volunteer of the Year Award. Harley Atkins received this year’s Above and Beyond Award for the work that done as an employee of the shelter this past year.
Todd Carter, chief development director at Hospitality House, emphasized that the shelter creates a strong sense of family amongst the people who reside there.
“Most people have suffered abuse and abandonment. So, we want to be the solution, not a band-aid,” Carter said. “If you can feel what we do, then that’s what’s really going to make a difference.”
Blue Ridge Mountain Club has collaborated in hosting this event for about 12 years. Jordan Edmisten, former employee for a nonprofit and current member service coordinator for the Blue Ridge Mountain Club Property Owners Association, is passionate about supporting the local community.
“I know firsthand the impact that small-scale and individual donors have for nonprofits. Raising the awareness that this organization exists in our community and getting everyone out to talk about the impact they have, that is immeasurable when it comes to organizations that are typically grant funded, because there is only so much that you can do with federal and state funding. Grassroots donors are really what make nonprofits successful in my experience.” Edmisten said.
For more information on the Hospitality House, visit www.hosphouse.org
