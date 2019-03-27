HIGH COUNTRY — Hospitality House recently launched a campaign to more than double the size of its existing food pantry, according to a press release from the regional nonprofit housing and hunger relief agency that serves Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes, Alleghany, Mitchell and Yancey counties.
Having fed nearly 61,000 people from food boxes and served more than 1.1 million meals in the dining room since opening in 2011, the need for food at Hospitality House has long since outgrown the current 126-square-foot pantry, according to a press release.
“This project has been a goal of ours for several years now,” Hospitality House executive director Tina B. Krause said in the release. “Each time that Second Harvest Food Bank does a site visit, they are in disbelief at the number of people that we are able to feed out of such a small space.”
Launched with an initial $15,500 capital improvements grant from the Cannon Foundation, the project totals just more than $62,000, with construction handled by VPC Builders. Recently, Capital Bank has pledged to match all donations up to $10,000 for the expansion, according to the press release.
“The Capital Bank Foundation is proud to support the work of Hospitality House,” Capital Bank Northwest N.C. President Jason Triplett said in the press release. “The critical programs they provide, like hunger relief, are essential to the well-being of our homeless and hungry community members. We wish them the best of luck raising all $10,000 of the matching challenge.”
The pantry expansion will allow for wheelchair access, increased client choice selections and additional refrigerators and freezers, as well as improved access to produce, fruit, herbs and eggs from the Hospitality House gardens, the press release said.
“Recently, we’ve seen a significant increase in elderly and disabled clients accessing our food pantry,” Hospitality House food service coordinator Faith Bradley said in the press release. “This expansion will not only aid in the ease of shopping for these clients, but will allow us to increase the amount of food in each food box from 3.5 days’ worth to six days for all households.”
Community members wishing to donate to the pantry expansion can visit HospHouse.org/pantrychallenge, or mail a check, with “pantry challenge” in the memo line to Hospitality House, PO Box 309 Boone NC 28607.
For further information, contact Todd Carter at (828) 264-1237 ext. 6, or todd@hosphouse.org. To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at HospHouse.org, follow them or on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat @HospHouse and on Twitter or @HospHouseNWNC.
