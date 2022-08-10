HIGH COUNTRY — Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is moving forward with its largest annual fundraiser, the Hope Luncheon, Friday, Aug. 19, at Blue Ridge Mountain Club. In conjunction with that event, there will be an online auction featuring more than four hundred items valued at close to $150,000.
The wine social and silent auction had become a much looked-forward-to staple of the annual Hope Luncheon in years past. While the wine social will remain, the auction will be conducted online, as it was last year. The auction will begin Monday, Aug. 10, and will close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Select luxury showcase items like jewelry, art and handcrafted furniture will be on display during the luncheon.
The theme for this year’s event, “Beyond Hope,” speaks to the integrated, whole person programs that meet individuals and families where they are. These programs allow Hospitality House staff to move people out of homelessness, beyond hope and into their own homes.
“Often, if not most times, hope is what gets a person through our front door," Hospitality House Executive Director Tina B. Krause explains. "After that, we work one-on-one with each person, walking beside them as they overcome barriers and work toward a more stable future.”
Regarding the online auction, those 400 items include showcase items like 1.75L Willett Pot Still Reserve bourbon, Winkler Knives autographed collector’s axe from Jack Carr’s Terminal List book series and television mini-series; as well as trips to Iceland for the Northern Lights Tour, Chicago to see a Broadway show, Nashville for a guided tour, including Ryman Theater and Grand Ole Opry, Scottsdale Golf and Spa retreat, The Settling Inn and Winery in Oregon, and San Diego sailing with the America’s Cup Yacht team.
Featured auction items include one week stays at Holden Beach and Ocean Isle, 14K Gold Scalloped bracelet, Man Crates, a private sommelier-led wine tasting for eight, Dexter Jackson autographed September 10, 2007, edition of Sports Illustrated “All Time Upset” issue and App State football memorabilia, including a helmet, Michigan game football signed by the entire 2007 team and artwork signed by Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Moore.
Additionally, there are 50 luxury, bourbon, wine and liquor gift baskets and greater than $10,000 in gift certificates to restaurants, shops, adventures, attractions and professional services in Ashe, Avery, Wilkes and Watauga counties.
“We are excited to present the premier nonprofit online auction in the High Country,” said Hospitality House Director of Development Todd Carter. “We are fortunate to have such amazingly hardworking volunteers and a giving, caring community to make this possible.”
The online auction can be accessed by visiting www.hosphouse.org/auction. Community members may RSVP for the luncheon, sponsored by Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Mast General Store and David Patrick Moses, Architect at www.hosphouse.org/hope.
Individuals who are unable to attend but would like to support the needs of their fellow community members living in homelessness, hunger and poverty can donate online at www.hosphouse.org/hope or mail a check w/ “beyond hope” in the memo line, to Hospitality House c/o Todd Carter, P.O. Box 309, Boone, NC 28607
Anyone inquiring about the auction and luncheon or in need of additional information is encouraged to email Carter at todd@hosphouse.org. For the latest updates and to learn more visit www.HospHouse.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok: @hosphouse and Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.