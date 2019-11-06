I spent the past week at seminary in an intensive residential week for one of my classes. I learned a lot during the week, but one thing stuck out to me as the highlight and I wanted to share that with you.
On November 1, we celebrated All Saints Day. I attended a chapel service this week in which this day was the focus on the sermon. Paul writes to the church in Corinth, “To God’s church at Corinth, to those who are sanctified in Christ Jesus and called as saints, with all those in every place who call on the name of Jesus Christ our Lord — both their Lord and ours.”
Paul is not writing to perfect people. First Church of Corinth had some serious problems, yet Paul calls these people saints — holy ones, people set apart by God and for God. A saint is simply a sinner who has discovered the marvelous grace of God through Christ Jesus. We are called to live holy lives in an often unholy world.
All Saints Day then becomes an opportunity for us to remember that calling. We honor the lives of the martyrs who sacrificed all for the sake of Jesus and pray for those we have known and loved who died in the faith, challenging those saints among us to devout and holy living.
The Greek word for “saint” is translated as icon or star. Matthew gives us the story of the birth of Christ. The wise men sought him and Matthew tells us “When they saw the star, they were overjoyed beyond measure. Entering the house, they saw the child with Mary His mother, and falling to their knees, they worshiped Him,” (Matthew 2:11).
The stars or Saints in our lives are placed there to lead us to Christ so that we may worship him as the Savior and Redeemer of our lives. With that being said, let me tell you why this made such an impact on me this week and allow you to reflect on your Saints.
My daddy was the love of my life. My dad wasn’t the model Christian. He was raised in a Christian household but fell away from the church. Most of my childhood, I spent going to church in spite of my parents. I thought if they saw me trying to be a Christian, it would inspire them in some way.
When I was 28 years old, Daddy was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was told he had two months to live. I was devastated. I was pregnant with my second child. Daddy decided he was going to fight the cancer and the fight seemed to be working. Unfortunately, during Christmas of that year, we lost the heartbeat of the baby I was carrying, and I had to deliver a stillborn baby girl. My daddy was there and encouraged me and I knew if he was fighting, I could too. We tried again to have a baby and 9 months later, we again delivered a stillborn baby girl. At that point, I lost my faith. The enemy convinced me that a good God would not allow the pain that I was experiencing. I was losing not only my daddy, but I had buried two precious little girls. But my daddy was still fighting.
It was at that point I started to see Christ in my father. He was fighting, not for himself, but for his family. His body was weak and he didn’t want to suffer, but he loved his children. Daddy fought until my daughter, Faith, was born.
The birth of Faith renewed both my faith in God but also signified a new beginning for me. Daddy lived to see her. He fought his battle with cancer until I was strong enough to put my faith in Christ again. My daddy is my Saint. He is the person who most influenced my life and pointed the way to Christ. He was my star of Bethlehem who guided me back into a relationship with the Savior and modeled that relationship in the way he sacrificed to love me just as God sacrificed His Son to show His love for us.
So, I invite you to reflect on the Saints in your life. Who has impacted you and shown you the way to the Savior? These are your bright stars of Bethlehem who guided you to fall down and worship the Christ, the Savior.
