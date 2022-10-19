BANNER ELK — Among the dozens of vendors at the Woolly Worm Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16, one may have especially stood out to patrons thanks to its catchy tagline, “It’s a Party on Your Head!”
Holston Mountain Hat Project is run by Karen Moran and her daughter, Georgia Moran. The project started in 2006, and since then, the pair has sold their pieces at more than 500 events, according to its website.
Holston Mountain Hat Project has been coming to the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival since around 2008, Karen Moran said. Typically, it’s the project’s best show – especially when it’s a little bit colder out, she said.
Karen Moran currently lives in Bristol, Tenn. The profits from Holston Mountain Hat Project benefit different charities, she said. They try to donate to a variety of causes, such as the American Red Cross, domestic violence activist groups, animal rescues, churches, homeless shelters, women’s shelters and more. The Morans have also donated hats and other items to places such as cancer patient support groups, according to the company website.
The pair was originally just making hats, but the Morans have since expanded their inventory and now make an array of other items, including scarves and hair ties.They aren’t limited to just one style of hat, either, as the business makes brimmed hats, billed hats, toboggans, ear flap hats and more. Each of the hats, along with the gloves, scarves and other accessories the Morans make, are crocheted, knitted or sewn.
The hats are eye-catching with their bold colors and unique patterns. Not all hats are made with brightly colored yarn, but if that’s what one was looking for, it would not be hard to find in Holston Mountain Hat Project’s inventory. The hats also come in an array of sizes, from doll sizes all the way up to extra large sizes for people with a lot of hair who want to tuck it all into the hat, Karen Moran said.
Between the two of them, Karen Moran estimates that they can potentially make up to 2,000 pieces a year. The project’s aforementioned tagline is now trademarked, something that Karen Moran said they’re quite proud of.
