BANNER ELK — Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center (HPCRC) located in Banner Elk, NC has received a $5,000 monetary donation from The Dale Jr. Foundation of Mooresville, NC. This financial contribution directly supports scholarships for deserving and interested youth in Avery and Watauga counties to attend one week of residential camp at HPCRC during summer 2021. Next summer’s camp theme — “LIVING ROOTS” — explores themes of common ground, holy listening, and reconciliation.
In summer 2021, Holston will offer youth entering 3rd-12th grades four weeks of residential camp: Night Owl, Water Chihuahua, Wheels and Heels, and Girls Adventure Leadership and Service (GALS). Each week of camp includes unique themed activities such as paddling on the New River, backpacking a section of the Appalachian Trail, biking a portion of the Virginia Creeper Trail, and more. All campers will enjoy classic Holston camp activities which include but are not limited to small group camping, campfires, zip-lining, rock climbing, swimming, canoeing, team-building, crafting, archery, and worship. As campers participate in these unique opportunities with a supportive, caring community, they will cultivate self-reliance, strengthen mental and physical wellness, learn how to cooperate with others, explore personal creativity, and develop a life-long relationship with the outdoors.
As a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, HPCRC relies on the revenue successes of budgetary sources such as retreats and on generous contributions from foundations and friends of the camp to sustain the ministry and ensure the programs remain accessible and affordable for families. HPCRC has a goal to raise $65,000 during the month of December to celebrate 65 years of summer camp ministry. The funds collected during this special “Our Hearts Belong” campaign will go directly toward general operating expenses for HPCRC. Generous donors have committed to match any financial contributions given during December 6 to 12. Donors may also contribute to the ongoing camp scholarship fund which provides financial assistance to ensure children in need can enjoy a camp experience.
To learn more about summer camp at HPCRC or to donate, click to HolstonCenter.org. Contributions can also be mailed to Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center at PO Box 428 Banner Elk, NC 28604. HPCRC accepts cash, credit, and cards. All donations are tax deductible.
