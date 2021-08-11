VALLE CRUCIS — While some of her classmates spent the summer on vacation, 9-year-old Ayla Crawley opted to raise more than $7,000 for the Hospitality House and hike 102 miles of the legendary Appalachian Trail.
After hiking the 76-mile Foothills Trail in 2020, the Crawley family wanted to do another long-distance adventure this summer and decided to raise money for the Hospitality House in the process.
What started as a family adventure had quickly transformed into something more. It became a movement called Givers of Hope, which set an initial goal of $3,000. After meeting their goal well before the hike, they doubled it and the amount raised still went above and beyond.
“It’s really amazing to know that we actually raised $7,000,” Ayla Crawley said. “I remember thinking, ‘$3,000 is going to be a lot, but I hope we can do it.’”
Each mile had been sponsored, some multiple times over, and Ayla Crawley knew that people were counting on her to reach each mile.
“It was extra pressure on the trail, all these people are counting on us to go their mile,” Ayla Crawley said. “That was also one of the things that pushed me through the really hard times. It was amazing, honestly.”
A few days after returning from their trip, the Crawleys presented the Hospitality House with a check for $7,059. However, Ryan Crawley noted that there were still a couple of donations that had not come in by the time of the presentation, and they had three backpacks from Osprey to auction off.
The family had reached out to the international hiking gear company to see if they would lend their support and were surprised when Osprey fully outfitted them for their hike.
Getting the right gear was just one of many ways the family prepped for their hike, setting up multiple food drops along the way so they would not have to carry two weeks’ worth of food in their bags. This was all to make the 102-mile journey as easy as possible.
“I think it was easier than I expected it to be,” Ayla Crawley said. “It was hard — there were definitely some hard spots — but it was easier than I expected.”
What certainly helped was the family’s experience in hiking and the outdoors, with Ryan Crawley having previously hiked the AT, while both parents spent years working at a wilderness school for at-risk youth.
“A lot of why (Ayla) did well on it was mainly due to the two months of training we did before,” Ryan Crawley said. “She goes on runs during the day, she lifts weights, we’ve loaded down our backpack and gone on long walks. We did training hikes up the top of Grandfather Mountain.”
While the family spoke about hiking up Profile Trail like it was a day at the gym, others were amazed at a 9-year-old tackling more than 100 miles of the AT.
“There were day hikers out and they were blown away about this 9-year-old that’s out there doing a 100-mile section and raising money for the homeless shelter,” Ryan Crawley said. “She got a lot of supporters out there and a lot of fans.”
A big part of what made Ayla’s trek impressive was going through the Shenandoah Valley on one of the final days.
“The Shenandoah right now is in a really bad drought and there’s no water for 12-and-a-half-miles,” Ryan Crawley said. “You literally cannot camp in that 12-and-a-half-mile zone because you need water to cook dinner and for breakfast and stuff. On day 12, we had lined it up so that day is going to be a 12-and-a-half-mile day, and I was definitely a little nervous about how she and her body would react to picking up an extra four miles from the other days. We were in the campsite that day by 1:30 p.m. and Ayla looked still as fresh as she did at the beginning of the morning. She really impressed not only myself but a bunch of other families and hikers that we saw out there, they were all blown away with her, her speed and her stamina.”
After all, this was the girl who became frustrated when her father tried to pull two pounds of weight out of her backpack to help her and who was already looking forward to another long hike.
“I think it’s I think it’s going to be an annual thing,” Ryan Crawley said. “We’ve talked about some other options of what the next thing for Givers of Hope is going to be. We’ve got another couple of people that have reached out to us with some options. Right now, we’re still just flipping through photos and really enjoying our memories of this trip, but we’re definitely looking at the next thing that Ayla can do to help some help somebody somewhere out.”
For more information about Givers of Hope, go to www.giversofhope.com.
