AVERY COUNTY — On Monday, April 3, Avery County native Cody Smith will start his new position as the district commander for North Carolina State Highway Patrol District G1.
Smith was born and raised in Crossnore. While other district commanders have lived in Avery County during their time in the position, to his knowledge, he will be the first native of the county to hold the position, he said.
“I’m very proud of that,” Smith said. “To be a part of this community, and then to be able to come back and serve in the capacity that I’m able to is a big honor. I’m proud to be able to represent Avery County and Crossnore.”
Smith started with the Highway Patrol in Burke County in 2009. After spending approximately six years there, he worked in Avery County for two more years as a trooper. Once he was promoted to sergeant, he transferred to Lumberton to work for a period of time until another position became available in Avery County. After taking all of the required steps and tests, he was promoted to First Sergeant of NCSHP Troop G, District 1, which includes Avery, Mitchell, Yancey and Madison counties.
Smith graduated from Avery High School in 2005 and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Carolina University in 2009. He owns Smith and Company Realty, has two children and serves on the Avery County Planning Board. Since he was 12 years old, he’s wanted to be a trooper, he said.
“I never changed my mind,” he said. “I just wanted to go and get my bachelor’s degree so I’d have an education, but that never changed what I wanted to do.”
In addition to the “sharp” uniforms, Smith said he was drawn to NCSHP because of how professional the organization is. The job definitely has its highs and its lows, he said, as you get to see both the best and the worst sides of people. While troopers get to help those in need, they are also in charge of hard tasks such as breaking the news to someone that their loved one has passed away in a crash, he said.
Avery County currently only has three troopers, one less than the desired four by the organization to patrol the area, Smith said. NCSHP is looking to find a fourth trooper to fill the vacancy, and anyone who is interested can contact the district office.
“I want us to be approachable, even though there’s very few of us up here,” Smith explained. “I don’t want people to be nervous or worried about coming up or speaking to us. If they need something, we definitely want them to reach out. We care about the community and we want to be able to serve it.”
The district office’s number is (828) 682-2579, and Smith encourages anyone with questions or problems within the Highway Patrol’s scope to reach out. Additionally, the Troop G District 1 office, where Smith is based, is located at 116 North Main Street in Burnsville, and he welcomes people to stop and come by the office, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.