Beau Williams and Tony Mitchell, owners of Mudd Pottery, with their dogs, Biscuit and Gravy. They are based out of Seagrove, but the business is a “traveling gallery,” meaning they participate in dozens of art shows a year and have pieces in several different galleries.
Earrings by Tyler Johncock, owner of Tyler by Tyler.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Bonnie Henry, from Gate City, Va., makes jewelry out of broken china.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Henry Farms makes rings, necklaces and earrings out of broken antique china.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Pottery by Julie and Cecil Keepers, owners of Keepers Pottery. The couple mostly makes kitchenware.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
John Morehead, from Norwood, makes sculptures of fish. His wife, Jean, is a longtime artist and set up a booth beside his to sell her paintings.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Morehead describes his fish as “fin art” rather than fine art.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Gregory Newson is an artist, writer and historian. His work is centered around Black soldiers that served in the Civil War.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Florida-based mixed media fine artist Michelle McDowell Smith creates multi-layered paintings and collages.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Toby Smith writes poems for each of Michelle McDowell Smith’s paintings, which they have converted into a children’s book.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Maleah Massey and Raleigh Avery from Avery Knifeworks, which has been operating out of its current showroom in Banner Elk for two years.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Raleigh Avery learned blacksmithing at a summer camp and has been making knives for seven years.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Bob Schamerhorn, a wildlife photographer based out of Richmond, Va., and owner of iPhotoBirds.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Richard Dana Paul owns Peaceful Path Pottery and makes “pottery with personality.”
Photo by Lily Kincaid
This was Laura Scheving’s first time vending at this festival. She owns Laura Woodburns.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Andy Dyson is a wildlife photographer from Rustburg, Va., and he sells prints of his photographs through his business, Reflections of Nature.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Jewelry and paintings made by Hannah Dick, owner of Always Afternoon.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Hannah Dick describes her jewelry as being “ethically made.”
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Handmade barrettes from Always Afternoon, which Hannah Dick makes from vintage brass.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Hannah Dick describes her paintings subconscious expressionism, which she said is “takes the idea of abstract expressionism and makes it more about the flow of energy from the subconscious.”
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Mother-daughter duo Carol and Tyler Johncock shared a booth for their separate businesses, Scrappy Pants and Tyler by Tyler. Each of them upcycle and repurpose clothing items, so each piece is unique.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The second Avery Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival took place Aug. 12 to 14 at Sugar Mountain Resort. Hosted by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, the festival featured dozens of artists from all around North Carolina and the East Coast. Weavers, woodworkers, glass artists, painters, sculptors and more displayed and sold their artwork.
