LINVILLE — The 65th annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games scheduled for July 9 to 12 was canceled due to the current COVID-19 global pandemic. The Avery Journal-Times looks back in retrospect at recent Games past with archival photos from the pageantry and pomp that makes the GMHG one of the most quintessential Scottish Highland Games gathering worldwide.

