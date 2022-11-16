AVERY COUNTY — The weekend’s weather may have given some High Country residents whiplash as buckets of rain from Tropical Storm Nicole changed into a light dusting of snow within a matter of hours.
Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast on Thursday, Nov. 10, as a category 1 hurricane. By Friday, Nov. 11, Nicole had reached the High Country, bringing enough rain to cause concerns. While county offices were closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day, emergency services workers were working to ensure that Avery Countians stayed safe during the storm.
Inches of rain paired with rising water levels in creeks, rivers, lakes and ponds made driving on some roads precarious or even impossible. Some roads, such as Greene Road in Altamont, were completely impassable, and as of Monday, Nov. 14, an area near Old Jonas Ridge Road in Altamont was still blocked off by emergency services due to the condition of the road, said Paul Buchanan, Avery Fire Marshal and Director of Emergency Services. Big Mike’s RV Resort in Newland was another area of concern, as the campground experienced flooding as early as late Friday morning and had to close off its main entrance. Emergency services kept a close eye on the main intersection in Linville, as they worried it may reach unsafe conditions, Buchanan said. That intersection, as well as a few roads in Banner Elk, were watched closely, but fortunately did not have to be closed.
Things dried up somewhat on Saturday, Nov. 12, as the storm passed. That night into the morning of Sunday. Nov. 13, however, temperatures took a drastic shift downward and the area experienced its first snow of the season. Though it was just a dusting, it was a huge contrast to the previous day’s chaotic weather.
With winter weather officially on the radar once again, emergency services are urging residents to pay attention to weather alerts and be careful when traveling, especially when roads may be icy or slick. On Monday, Nov. 14, emergency personnel were preparing for a potential icing event the following morning, as well as the many periods of inclement that are sure to come during the winter season locally, Buchanan said.
With the tropical storm in the rearview and winter weather just ahead, Sugar Mountain Resort announced that its ski season began on Monday, Nov. 14.
“After Hurricane Nicole ferociously blew through the North Carolina mountains this past weekend, temperatures plummeted, and Sugar’s snowmaking machines began churning water and air into snow,” the press release said.
As of press time, five of Sugar’s 20 trails were coated in inches of man-made snow and are ready to be skied. In the coming weeks, as the temperatures continue to drop and the winter weather becomes more regular, patrons will see more trails here and at the other area ski resorts, including Beech Mountain and Appalachian Ski Mtn, open up.
“Wintry weather is in the forecast throughout the week, so skiers and snowboarders can anticipate additional terrain and lifts as conditions permit,” a press release from Sugar Mountain Resort stated.
