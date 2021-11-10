BLOWING ROCK – On Oct. 27, 2021, High Country Council of Governments held its annual awards ceremony to recognize outstanding achievements and contributions by elected officials, local government employees, and advisory committee members.
High Country Council of Governments (HCCOG) is a regional entity that serves and supports local governments in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties.
Award winners were nominated by elected and appointed officials from the seven-county region, with several representatives from Avery and Mitchell counties either awarding or receiving recognitions.
HCCOG Executive Board Chair and Mayor of Newland Valerie Jaynes presented the first two awards at the event.
Mayor of Banner Elk Brenda Lyerly was recognized as this year’s Outstanding Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) Member by her fellow board members. This award recognizes an individual’s contribution to the region as a whole and their knowledge of the region’s transportation needs.
Mayor Lyerly has served on the High Country Rural Planning Organization (RPO) with excellent attendance since 2006. She is an engaged member of the committee and is very interested in addressing the region’s transportation needs and improving the local transportation network. In addition, she recently served on the NCDOT NC First Commission which was formed to advise the Secretary of Transportation in the formation of sustainable long-range transportation investment strategies to ensure North Carolina remains competitive and attractive from an economic, quality of life, and safety perspective.
Mayor Lyerly works effectively with other RTAC members, NCDOT staff, RPO staff, and supports the efforts of the High Country RPO to plan for and continue to improve the region’s transportation network. She always makes time to stay involved in the RPO’s work program and projects.
Mitchell County resident Norma Duncan was recognized as this year’s Outstanding Senior Tar Heel Legislature member. This award honors remarkable service and contributions to the older adults in the region.
Duncan lives in Spruce Pine and graduated high school from Harris High, earned a bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration from Mars Hill College, and completed the Family Nurse Practitioner program from UNC Chapel Hill. Over her nursing career, she has worked as Director of Nursing at Spruce Pine Community Hospital, in long term care at Madison Manor, for the state with licensure, a parish nurse at Bakersville Baptist, a school health nurse, and in Long-Term Care Certification.
She has taught Sunday school for 30 years in the youth department and served as a deacon at Spruce Pine First Baptist Church. She married her husband, Charles, 64 years ago and together they have two children, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. This year’s award recipient’s family is so important to her– she is the heart of her family and keeps in touch with siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
She has represented Mitchell County in the Senior Tar Heel Legislature for eleven years and serves on several committees. She has served as Speaker Pro Tem and currently serves as Speaker. She has continued to be an advocate during the Covid-19 pandemic and has remained committed to representing seniors even it if had to be virtually or by phone. Her life has been one of service to others and devotion to family and church.
The High Country Council of Governments’ Executive Board chose Dennis Aldridge, Avery County Commissioner, as their Outstanding Executive Board Member. This award honors service and effort in promoting cooperation among local governments in the region and the state.
Commissioner Aldridge is a seventh-generation Avery County resident and attended 12 years in the county school system. He furthered his education at Lees McRae and Gardner Webb Colleges, graduating with a bachelor’s degree.
He currently serves as the Pastor of Linville Falls Community Church and has served as pastor of several other local churches throughout the county in past years.
Commissioner Aldridge has always been interested in the welfare of the county citizens. He has a deep love for the area and understands the allure and gravitation that other people have for the natural beauty of the area of Western North Carolina and the High Country. He has served his fellow citizens by always lending a helping hand when needed.
When interacting with this year’s recipient, he presents a very dry, distinguished manner; however he loves and participates in a good joke or pun. Many are directed at himself and/or his own actions.
Commissioner Aldridge has served on the Avery County Board of Commissioners and the HCCOG Executive Board since 2018. Professionally, he serves in multiple capacities and on many boards within his county. He is also currently the High Country COG Executive Board Treasurer and as the Forum Alternate for the NC Association of Regional Councils.
HCCOG congratulates all award recipients and thank them for their dedicated service.
