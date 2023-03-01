HIGH COUNTRY — HIgh Country Community Health is one of many nonprofits to receive a grant from the Delta Dental Foundation (DDF).
DDF is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of North Carolina (DDNC) and recently awarded $148,728 to 39 North Carolina nonprofits under the Smiles for Kids program. Smiles for Kids helps fund dental education initiatives and programs designed to promote children’s oral health — and this year, nearly 78,000 children will benefit, according to the organization.
“Tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease, and children miss 34 million hours of school every year in the United States due to emergency dental issues,” said Curt Ladig, president and CEO of DDNC. “We hope this year’s grants will help provide more access to dental services and education for children who may not otherwise have it, allowing them to show up to school healthy and ready to learn. After all, everyone deserves a healthy smile.”
In North Carolina, 15.3% of kindergarten students already have untreated tooth decay. Through the Smiles for Kids program, the DDF strives to educate the public on the importance of preventative oral health care and to help fund initiatives and programs designed to promote children’s oral health. Smiles for Kids supports safety-net dental clinics and North Carolina nonprofits, which provide critical dental services and education to local residents, especially to children in systemically disadvantaged areas, according to the organization.
Since the inception of the program in 2011, the DDF invested more than $750,000 through the program, which has touched the lives of more than 500,000 children and families in more than half of North Carolina counties. This is the program’s largest year of giving to date, with a 71% increase in giving over 2022, and an expansion into 12 new counties.
2023 Smiles for Kids grant recipients
- 4 Point 0: Mobile Learning Clinic, Inc.
- America’s ToothFairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation
- Blue Ridge Mountains Health Project, Inc.
- Carteret County Health Department
- Clay County Hearts for Kids & Seniors
- Cognition
- County of Yadkin
- Cumberland County Department of Public Health
- Dental Foundation of North Carolina, Inc.
- Discovery Place Huntersville
- Duplin County Health Department
- Durham County Department of Public Health
- East Carolina University
- FirstHealth of the Carolinas
- Goshen Medical Center, Inc.
- Graham County Dental Clinic
- Guilford County Division of Public Health Dental Clinic
- Guilford County Division of Public Health
- Haywood County Health and Human Services
- Hertford County Public Library
- High Country Community Health
- Mecklenburg County Public Health Department
- Montgomery County Department of Health
- North Carolina Dental Society Foundation
- North Carolina State University/Upper Coastal Plain Learning Council
- Onslow County Partnership for Children
- Orange County Health Department Dental Clinic
- Piedmont Health
- Cabarrus Health Alliance
- Raleigh-Wake Dental Society
- Rowan County Department of Public Health
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
- SOAR Outreach
- The Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education
- Transylvania Public Health
- Union County Department of Public Health
- Wake County Health and Human Services Dental Clinic
- Wilkes Public Health Dental Clinic
- YMCA of the Triangle Area, Inc.
To view the full list of this year’s grant recipients, visit www.deltadentalnc.com/smilesforkids.
About Delta Dental of North Carolina
For more than 50 years, Delta Dental of North Carolina has championed healthy smiles across the state as North Carolina’s leading dental insurer. A member of the Delta Dental Plans Association, DDNC is part of the largest dental insurance network in the nation, covering more than 80 million Americans. DDNC is pleased to provide both dental and vision insurance administered by VSP ® Vision Care to businesses as part of their employee benefits, and directly to individuals and families. Our mission is to improve the oral health and the overall well-being of the communities we serve. Learn more about Delta Dental of North Carolina at www.deltadentalnc.com and DeltaVision® at www.deltadentalnc.com/deltavision.
About the Delta Dental Foundation
The Delta Dental Foundation (DDF) is a nonprofit, charitable organization established in 1980, which serves as the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and North Carolina. The DDF is dedicated to developing and enhancing partnerships and programs to improve oral and overall health and health equity. For more information, visit www.deltadental.foundation.
About High Country Community Health
High Country Community Health is a community health center with locations in Avery, Burke, and Watauga counties in western North Carolina. HCCH provides primary care, behavioral health and dental services within an integrated medicine model of care that treats the whole person.
